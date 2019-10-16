Nicki Minaj & Adele Are Collaborating On New Music—We Simply Can’t Breathe

Have you ever thought to yourself, “I wonder what Nicki Minaj and Adele collab clue would be like?” Well, well, well, you don’t have to wonder for much long because it’s happening, people!! The two talented artists are coming together to create something truly electric. Both women excel in their fields—Minaj can say anything in a rap and make it sound like fire. Adele makes you cry and feel so strongly with just a whisper of a note. She is also the QUEEN of melodies, just sayin’. So so so–what do we know?

Well, the “Super Bass” rapper was asked by Entertainment Tonight about a potential collaboration with Adele. When asked if they’re working together Minaj responded, “Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!” We love that enthusiasm, yes hunniii! As far as what this epic collab will entail, the details are being kept pretty under wraps. In fact, Minaj already broke a little bit of a promise to Adele—whoops.

“Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!” Well, sorry to tell you lady, but the cat is out of the bag! Oh well, we’re sure Adele won’t mind as long as Minaj doesn’t start sharing footage or recordings on social media. LOL.

News of these two working together comes on the heels of reports that Adele will be releasing new music soon. One month ago, a source close to the “Make You Feel My Love” singer told People Magazine about Adele’s plans. “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” the source revealed. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

Let’s do this, Adele and Minaj. We are ready too.