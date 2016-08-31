Nick Viall Is the Next Bachelor, So—Get Ready for That

Nick Viall is the next Bachelor. We’ll let that sink in for a moment.

Yes, that Nick Viall. (Are there any others?) And, yes, another white guy.

Viall has appeared on three previous Bachelor-related shows: Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of “The Bachelorette,” and the latest season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” And though he has appeared again and again (and again) on reality television dedicated to help people find love (to no avail, at least in his case), we have to say, just for the record—because it needs to be pointed out—he still hasn’t quite grasped how best to smile for the camera.

Observe (Exhibit A, above; Exhibit B, below):

Yeah. But we don’t feel too bad for pointing this out, because his personality has proven to be less than winning over the years. Here he is shading literally everyone else on season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” on which he currently appears. (The season finale is next week.)

He posted this charming (and, yes, actually quite spot-on) bit of stand-up comedy on his Instagram, so he seems pretty proud of his comedic skills.

Notably, Viall is almost 36, which is about 10 years older than the average bachelor, so—there’s that. Don’t worry, though: We’re sure there will be no shortage of 25-year-olds on the show, if you know what we mean.

As to why Viall is the next Bachelor, longtime host Chris Harrison had this to say: “He has just become that perennial, second-place guy who wants to find love and is as sincere, if not more sincere, than anybody about finding it,” he told People. “It’s about giving him his chance to find love. Who deserves it more than him?”

Just a good old, regular, second-place guy. In the second-place guy’s own words:

ABC has already come up with a winning tag line for the guy. OK, rude:

This pleasant season—the 21st of its kind—won’t kick off till December, but filming begins next month. Can’t … wait.