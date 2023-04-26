Nick & Vanessa Lachey Could Be Replaced by This Love Is Blind Couple

Scroll To See More Images

If you watched the drama that unfolded during Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, you might be wondering if Nick and Vanessa Lachey are leaving Love Is Blind.

The couple has been the hosts of the popular Netflix show since its inception in 2017. They’ve guided dozens of prospective couples out of The Pods, and some fans think that it’s about time that the hosts leave. In an interview with People, Nick and Vanessa opened up about if they would have found each other if they had been placed in the pods themselves. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

So are Nick and Vanessa Lachey leaving Love Is Blind? Read more below to find out.

Are Nick and Vanessa Lachey leaving Love Is Blind?

Are Nick and Vanessa Lachey leaving Love Is Blind? There have been some talks behind the scenes, and a lot of action online to replace the celebrity couple.

A source who works on the show told Daily Mail about the plans to oust the current hosts. “There’s always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special, which was a complete disaster on so many levels,” the source said. “If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change.”

As for who will be replacing them, fan-favorite couple from season 1, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are in the run to replace Vanessa and Nick. “Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal,” the source said. “They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes. People want to relate to the hosts — and at this point they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick.” The two have been married ever since starring in the first season and still are celebrated by LIB fans today. “I appreciate how every time a new #LIB drops y’all show me and @cameronreidhamilton so much love 3 years later. 🙏🏾🏾💖,” Lauren wrote in an Instagram post.

On April 18, 2023 Love is Blind fan Libby Cross created a change.org petition to remove Nich and Vanessa Lachey as hosts. The petition reads, “From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment. Many enjoy the show but it’s being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey.” The petition continued, “Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else. ” As of writing this piece, the petition has over 40,000 signatures.

In one of Nick’s Instagram posts, fans of the show commented about his wives’ comments during the reunion. One person commented, “Time for you to take on the limelight and become a solo host from now on. @vanessalachey inserts her personal opinion into her interviews and it’s unsettling to say the least. You are meant to represent the audience and be a medium between the viewers and the cast.”

Season 4 contestant Paul Peden talked about how he felt when the actress grilled him about why they didn’t wed to Entertainment Tonight. “I was like, ‘F—k man.’ They kept drilling, drilling it down on me,” Paul told the outlet on Sunday. “I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know. But that’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did.”

He added that he “owned as much as I could” of his responsibility in the exchange, and “took responsibility for the full capacity in which I think I was obligated to.” “I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no,” he told the outlet. “It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn’t able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that’s just a fraction of the story.”

Paul also told People, “I thought that I detected a little bit of personal bias there. I’m not sure what it was And I guess she’s within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn’t present as being an objective neutral party if that’s the case,” the scientist said. “But I think it’s fair to continue follow up questions. But if we’re going to go that route, we need to be able to have a full length conversation.”

Vanessa later sent Paul a bouquet of flowers which the reality star took a picture of it and posted on his Instagram story “Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading @vanessalachey,” he wrote.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.