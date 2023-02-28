Are Nick & LC Still Together From ‘The Perfect Match’? Where They Are Now After the Finale

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: The Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead. As the couple with the least amount of time together, it makes sense why viewers have questions about if Nick and LC are still together from The Perfect Match season 1 and where they are now after filming ended.

Nick Uhlenhuth, a contestant from The Circle season 3, and Lauren “LC” Chamblin, a contestant from Love Is Blind season 1, were two cast members on season 1 of The Perfect Match, a Netflix reality TV dating show hosted by Nick Lachey (who also hosts Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum). The series sees former contestants from Netflix reality TV shows—including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Ultimatum and The Mole—move into a villa in a tropical location, where they date each other in the hopes of finding their perfect match. Each week, contestants who don’t have a match are eliminated as new contestants arrive at the villa to try to break up couples and find a match of their own. In the end, the couple voted by the eliminated contestants as the perfect match are named the winners and receive a cash prize.

But back to Nick and LC. So…are Nick and LC still together from The Perfect Match season 1? Read on for what we know about if Nick and LC are still together from The Perfect Match season 1 and where they are now since filming ended.

Are Nick and LC still together from The Perfect Match season 1?

Are Nick and LC still together from The Perfect Match season 1? The answer is unclear. Nick and LC were one of five couples in The Perfect Match season 1 finale, along with Dom (The Mole season 1) and Georgia (Too Hot to Handle season 3); Chloe (Too Hot to Handle season 1 and The Circle season 2) and Shayne (Love Is Blind season 2); Bartise (Love Is Blind season 3) and Izzy (Too Hot to Handle season 3); and Joey (The Circle season 1) and Kariselle (Sexy Beasts).

During The Perfect Match season 1 finale, Nick and LC denied they were the perfect match. “The simple answer is no [we are not the perfect match,” Nick said. “We talked about it, but we can’t say we are the perfect match. I think it’d be ridiculous.” LC added that she “100 percent” agreed. She continued, “I think it would be kind of insane for us to be like, ‘Perfect match! He’s the one!’ I’m not goin to say something I don’t feel is genuine and I’m not going to say it just because we’re here.” While Nick and LC haven’t confirmed their relationship, as of writing this, they both seem to be on good terms. As of writing this, they both follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Nick from The Perfect Match season 1?

Who is Nick from The Perfect Match season 1? Nick Uhlenhuth is a 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky. He was originally a contestant on The Circle season 3, where he was eliminated in fifth place in the finale. Nick played as himself and as a ghost hunter named “Vince.”

Who is LC from The Perfect Match season 1?

Who is LC from The Perfect Match season 1? Lauren “LC” Chamblin is a 29-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia. She was originally a contestant on Love Is Blind season 1. LC listed her job on Love Is Blind season 1 as a “Recruiter/Account Executive.” LC was also a cast member on Love Is Blind season 1’s “After the Altar” special.

The Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix.

