The Nick Kroll Guidebook to Mastering Social Media Etiquette

Social media has taken over all our lives. Thus by virtue of sheer opportunity we are all, at some point, guilty of the classicfaux pas.

I’m sure my “friends” and “followers” are sick of hearing/seeing me gush over my niece (that will never change de-friend me now), chronicle years of mybreak-up-make-up via Tumblr and tweet EVERY SINGLE article I’ve ever written. But you know what—these media are optional. Remember that.

But we should also try our best to be responsible users—having an awareness of how we are portraying ourselves is extremely important. Because real talk: we do it for the approval—that “like” from a random “friend,” re-tweet from an adored public figure or colleague, an offer of thanks on an especially intimate blog post.

That sense of communal support is a major benefit compared to the infinite number of potential disadvantages. So we want to keep that going, don’t we?

Who better to give us some quick (albeit salty) suggestions for “Mastering the Delicate Art of Social Media Etiquette” but comedianNick Kroll forDetails magazine.

Clickhere to read the full article. It’s LOL (hope that was correct usage, Nick).