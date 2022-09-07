Nick Kroll Just Trolled ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Fans Thinking He Was Harry or Olivia at the Premiere

Just passing by. Nick Kroll knows his role within the Don’t Worry Darling drama. The Big Mouth creator made a hilarious TikTok during the Venice Film Festival premiere on September 5, 2022.

The TikTok went viral after Kroll posted a video of himself passing by a sea of fans in his car on the way to the Don’t Worry Darling red carpet. “POV: pulling up to the Don’t Worry Darling premiere as just a supporting actor,” he captioned the video. During the video, he apologizes for not being the main star while fans intensely stare in the car he’s riding in with co-star Sydney Chandler. “We know who you want, ladies, sorry!” Kroll said behind the camera. “Not Harry, not Olivia, not Florence.” “But, hey, Nick and Syd!” Chandler joined in on the fun. “Pretty f**king cool.” After about a minute of looking at fans, Chandler exclaims that fans had, “the faces of quiet disappointment.”

The anticipated fans were waiting for the stars of the movie: Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. The three are entangled in the ongoing drama that started during filming and still persists on the red carpet. Florence was reportedly uncomfortable when Olivia allegedly started an affair with Harry all while she was still engaged to comedian Jason Sudeikis. According to one source to Page Six, Florence was very uncomfortable with what was happening on-set with Harry and Olivia. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source said. Another inside revealed that “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

The rift is still apparent among some fans as there was little contact between the three of them on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. For a cast photo, Flo, Harry and Olivia did not stand next to each other, even when the couple was asked to. They were standing in between co-stars Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler and Chris Pine. Because of the lack of interaction, many fans speculated that they broke up. However, sources close to the couple deny that they split. A source told Hollywood Life. “They intentionally decided to keep the focus off their relationship by not walking the carpet together because they don’t want to distract any more from the movie.”

More eventful things that happened at the premiere include “Spit-gate” where Harry allegedly spat at Chris Pine during the ovation of the movie. Reps of Pine declined that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer spat at the Star Trek actor. “This is a ridiculous story—a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep told People. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters on September 23. It’ll be available to stream on HBO Max on November 7. Here’s how to watch it for free.