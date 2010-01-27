Nick Knight: Fashion Week Videos and More Anticipated Projects!

Photographer Nick Knight is anything but typical. Known for pushing the boundaries of conventional beauty to borderline twisted, Knight has lent his photographic skills to designers like John Galliano, Christian Dior and Alexander McQueen. And as if being in high demand by the fashion elite is not enough, Knight is also responsible for award winning editorials in W Magazine, British Vogue, and Paris Vogue. Knight’s expansive credentials combined with his knack for pushing the frontiers of fashion, leave us less than surprised to hear from WWD that Knight has once again caused jaws to drop in the fashion industry.

The latest news is that Knight has produced a super futuristic campaign image for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, featuring the latest Mercedes SLS AMG with model Julia Stegner looking more space explorer than model. Additionally, Knight will also be collaborating with Norwegian odor-artist Sissel Tolaas, who may just be equally as unconventional as Knight, on a signature fragrance. To give you an idea, in 2006, while the rest of the world worked on encapsulating jasmine and vanilla scents, Tolaas was working to produce a perfume smelling of your sweaty gym locker. Sissel and Nick will be creating a scent inspired by violence — interesting, to say the least.

Knight continues to keep his work on the cutting edge and is set to film with Lady Gaga — the face for all alternative fashions. Also in the works are fashion films for Rodarte, Alexander Wang and IMG for their shows in New York. If this proves only one thing, it’s that we’ll be hearing about Nick Knight everywhere in the coming year.

