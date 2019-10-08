Nick Jonas Will Be A Coach On ‘The Voice’ Season 18 & We’re Already #TeamNick

The youngest Jonas brother surprised his fans with huge news yesterday: Nick Jonas is The Voice‘s new coach for season 18. For JoBro fans and The Voice followers alike, this definitely calls for celebration—because honestly, who better than a singer-songwriter who’s been touring the world since he was 13-years-old to coach the upcoming generation of Voice hopefuls. We can’t wait.

This news comes after a whirlwind year of touring with his brothers, recording new music, and, you know, getting married to Priyanka Chopra (no big deal). Suffice it to say, the 26-year-old is keeping awfully busy, but he seems thrilled that this is the case. During yesterday’s preview for a pre-taped appearance with his brothers on The Ellen Degeneres Show, which aired today, Nick explained that he “is so excited” to be joining The Voice. “I think I’m actually looking forward to really trying to help any artist that comes on the show and wants to grow,” he said on Ellen.

But what does this all mean for Gwen Stefani? Just weeks ago, it seemed like Gwen was on board for the new season of The Voice as Adam Levine’s replacement—but with Nick Jonas’ announcement, it’s clear that she won’t be returning.

Turns out, there’s no shady reason behind her exit. According to Entertainment Tonight, this is just a regular part of The Voice‘s rotating coach lineup, and Gwen Stefani will be busy returning to her Las Vegas Just a Girl residency. Looks like Blake Shelton will have to get on without his girlfriend by his side.

Speaking of Blake: there’s already some major competition between him and his latest co-star, Nick. While Nick was sitting on Ellen’s couch, he watched a “welcome” video from Shelton himself. “I’m going to have to look through the rules, because this is my TV show,” Shelton said in the clip. “I’m not even sure if you’re old enough to be a coach on The Voice,” said Blake, “but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked, buddy.” Well, then.

Nick made a simple promise in response: “Blake, I’m going to kick your ass.” Looks like this upcoming season of The Voice is already off to a fierce start.