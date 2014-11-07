Nick Jonas on How to Grab Your Crotch the Right Way

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers (RIP!), Nick, has returned to the spotlight in a big way thanks to his hit single “Jealous,” and his upcoming self-titled album that’s already getting stellar reviews. Oh, and he also got really, really hot. As such, Jonas recently channeled Mark Wahlberg’s iconic Calvin Klein underwear ads in Flaunt magazine, where a provocative crotch grab was involved.

Now, thanks to the very fine folks over Now Magazine, Jonas broke down his crotch grab, step-by-step. “It’s very simple,” he said. “You need three things: a hand, a crotch, and a willingness to do anything…So my basic steps are turn to the side, profile is better, make sure your hand is ready and just go for it. That’s it, that’s all you need.”

Watch the clip below—though Jonas is fully clothed, booooo—to see the hottie in action. You’re welcome.