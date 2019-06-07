Nick Jonas’ New Song “I Believe” Spills All The Deets About His Romance With Priyanka Chopra

Um hello, the Jonas Brothers are back, and they’re officially grown AF. The JoBros new album, Happiness Begins is nine years in the making and spills intimate details about their lives. Nick Jonas’ song “I Believe” is about Priyanka Chopra. The musician and the actress stunned the world with their whirlwind romance last year. After dating for less than a year, the duo tied the knot in several lavish ceremonies in India and the United States. Though we’re used to couples moving fast in Hollywood, these two moved at a lightning pace. They began dating in May 2018 and were engaged in July at midnight after Chopra’s birthday.

The couple spoke to Vogue about their engagement. Nick remembered, “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence. I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.” The pair were wed that December.

Also, most people were hung up about Chopra and Jonas’ age difference. (The actress is ten years older than her hubby, and people can’t get over it apparently.)

Luckily, neither Nick nor Priyanka cares what we think. In fact, on the song, “I Believe” which is the fourth song on the Happiness Begins–Nick talks all about the love and admiration he has for his wife He opens the song saying, “Every night, every day; how about every lifetime?”

In the chorus he croons, “Call me crazy, people saying that we move too fast (Too fast). “But I’ve been waiting for a reason, ain’t no turning back.”

Sigh. We love love.

Check out the full lyrics below:

Verse 1: Nick Jonas

Every night, every day; how about every lifetime?

Yeah, I know what they say, and that’s fine

‘Cause I’m here to stay through the good and the bad times

Babe, you send me to space and you’re mine, yeah

Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas

Call me crazy

People saying that we move too fast

But I’ve been waiting, and for a reason

Ain’t no turning back

Chorus: Nick Jonas

‘Cause you show me something I can’t live without

I believe, I believe, I believe

When you hold me, it’s like Heaven coming down

I believe, I believe, I believe

Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas

That you show me (Show me, show me)

That you show me (Show me, show me)



Verse 2: Joe Jonas

Everywhere that I go, feeling you all around me

Now that I got you close, I’m all right

Baby, I didn’t know, but I’m glad that you found me

‘Cause I’m seeing the most in your eyes, oh yeah, yeah

Pre-Chorus: Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas

Call me crazy

People saying that we move too fast (Too fast)

But I’ve been waiting for a reason

Ain’t no turning back

Chorus: Nick Jonas

‘Cause you show me something I can’t live without (Ah yeah, yeah)

And I believe, I believe, I believe

When you hold me (When you hold me)

It’s like Heaven coming down (Mmm, yeah, yeah)

I believe, I believe, I believe

Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas

That you show me (Show me, show me), you show me

That you show me (Show me, show me), you show me

Bridge: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas

Doesn’t matter anymore, now I got you here with me

Nothing matters any longer, now I got you here with me

I think about you every time I, every time I lose myself again

I lose myself again

Chorus: Nick Jonas

‘Cause you show me something I can’t live without

I believe, I believe, I believe

When you hold me, it’s like Heaven coming down

I believe, I believe, I believe

‘Cause you show me something I can’t live without (Oh yeah)

And I believe, I believe, I believe

When you hold me (When you hold me)

It’s like Heaven coming down

I believe, I believe, I believe

Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas

‘Cause you show me (Show me, show me)

(Show me something I can’t live without)

That you show me (Show me, show me), no, no

(And I believe, I believe, I believe)

(When you hold me, it’s like) Heaven coming down

(Show me, show me)

‘Cause you show me (Show me, show me)

I believe, I believe, I believe you

Outro: Nick Jonas

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh