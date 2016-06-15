Nick Jonas, Modest Sex God, Does Not Say ‘No’ to Spanking in Bed

For a guy who not long ago was best known for his purity ring and his brothers, Nick Jonas has come a long way. He has since dated Miley Cyrus, 37-year-old Kate Hudson, and is now with another older woman (albeit slightly), 27-year-old Lily Collins. Despite his monogamous ways, the 23-year-old shows no signs of settling down soon after recently saying dating, at his age, is important. There are so many people to meet, and as we saw last night on “Watch What Happens Live,” fetishes to try.

In a segment called Let Us Fetish, Andy Cohen listed fetishes for a very modest Nick to say if he was into or not. Cohen named everything from hair-pulling and handcuffs to feet and furries. And in case you’re taking notes, here are his answers. Hair-pulling? If you can figure out a way to pull his sheared hair, go for it. Handcuffs? Been there, done that, and not going back. Foot fetishes? Doesn’t get it. And furries? Nick doesn’t answer, but he doesn’t not answer. He just shakes his head—half smiling, half grimacing—which Andy accepts as “possibly.” And Nick? Nick does not deny it.

As for spanking, Nick is all for it. Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “I’ve got a firm ass.” Watch the whole clip below.