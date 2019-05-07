Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Were Wonderfully Whimsical at the Met Gala

Since the Met Gala was their first event as a couple two years ago — we are convinced that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2019 attire has been in the works for actual months. After all, if you take a look at their stunning outfits for their multiple wedding ceremonies and parties, as well as their most recent slayage on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet –we knew that the duo wasn’t about to let anyone show them up on the Met Gala red carpet.

Though they sizzled in Calvin Klein during their first Met Gala –this year, Chopra and Jonas chose to deliver fairytale vibes. The Jonas Brothers singer looked chic in white, and the massively talented actress wore a feathery silver-and-pastel gown and flowing cap giving us Glenda the Good Witch vibes.

Honestly, we’re convinced that they could both wear plastic bags, and they would still look perfect.

We’ll just admit that when they first went public with their relationship last year, we were all sort of stunned, especially since Chopra is 11-years older than her boy-bander hubby. But obviously, we know how to admit when we are wrong.

While speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit –the Isn’t It Romantic actress revealed,

I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be, and that’s maybe that’s my fault, I judged a book by its cover. When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much. I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ.’ He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.

BRB we’re swooning over #howtheyMET