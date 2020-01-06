Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Look Like Actual Royals at the Golden Globes

Scroll To See More Images

Forget Kate Middleton and Prince William—Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 2020 Golden Globes looks make them look like new members of the royal family. The couple strutted onto the red carpet looking like snacks (What’s new) and true royalty. I don’t know if Priyanka Chopra has been taking clues from the royal family, or just has a royal sense of style, but the couple could easily be mistaken for a pair straight out of the castle. America may be a democracy and not a monarchy, but I’d be fine if Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were ruling me. (And I mean that in a definitely, totally, absolutely non-sexual way. Maybe.)

Posing for the cameras at the Golden Globes, Nick Jonas wore a gorgeous tuxedo featuring a weirdly chic bolo tie from Prada, while Priyanka Chopra donned a beautiful pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. I didn’t see anyone bowing down to the couple, but it’s only a matter of time. The off-the-shoulder dress worn by Chopra was perfectly fitted (cinched at the waist, darling!) and looked like it was made for her. I’m all about these new royals.

Priyanka Chopra’s diamond Bulgari necklace and diamond earrings were the sartorial cherries on top of this duo’s look, though. Nothing says royalty quite like bling, and Chopra’s ensemble was the perfect example of a gorgeous dress getting totally elevated by jewelry. My queen, my king—they’re both red carpet pros.

While neither Nick Jonas nor Priyanka Chopra is nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe award, Jonas Brothers fans will be thrilled to know that Nick Jonas is presenting. That means we all get to swoon while the singer walks on stage and blesses us once again with his tuxedo (and face). If this is what the couple wears just to present awards, imagine what they’d wear if one of them was nominated. I, for one, cannot wait until that day arrives.