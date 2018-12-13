Nick Jonas Gave an Update on His Baby Plans with Priyanka Chopra

We’ve written about enough celebrity couples to know that it’s only a matter of time after the wedding until fans start asking about a baby. For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, that amount of time was about two weeks. In an interview with Spotify’s The Rewind with Guy Raz, Jonas answered the inevitable question: When are he and Chopra having a baby? (TL;DR: It might be very, very soon.)

In the interview, the 26-year-old singer, best known for his roles on Disney Channel and as a member of the boy band, The Jonas Brothers, talked about his readiness to become a dad after spending so much of his childhood in the spotlight. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” he said. “I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age.”

Though many have criticized the singer for marrying too young, Jonas went on to explain that his adult experiences in his teens have matured and prepared him to be both a husband and a dad. “And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday,” Jonas said.

And though Chopra hasn’t talked yet about her baby plans with her hubby, she did spill about her wedding in an interview with NDTV and why the big day was the “most afraid” she’s ever been in her life.”I was definitely nervous and scared,” she said. “I’ve spoken in front of heads of state, I’ve been on the most prolific stages in the world but I was most afraid on this day. But I think the most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him for the first time right at the altar and I was going to walk out and everything just felt right. I think that for me was the most overwhelming moment. I was just like, life’s great. Nothing to worry about.”

At the end of the day, Chopra and Jonas’s baby plan is their own. But how cute would it be for her to be pregnant at the same time as her best friend, Meghan Markle? Think about that.