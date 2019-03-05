Nick Jonas Gave Miley Cyrus the Sweetest Compliment & We’re Crying

Miley Cyrus made waves after her recent 2019 Grammy performances, and her ex-boyfriend notices. Nick Jonas reacted to Miley Cyrus’s music and raved. It seems the two former Disney Channel Stars are still on good terms. In a recent interview with his two brothers—Joe and Kevin—on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Chart radio show on Monday, March 4, Jonas gushed over his ex’s voice. “She’s a real singer,” the 26-year-old said. “But we knew that cause we grew up with her.”

The “Jealous” singer then reflected on his history with Cyrus. “We had a song with her back in the day called ‘Before the Storm,’ which is my favorite catalogue song of the Jonas Brothers. And at that point she was 16 and she was singing her ass off. So, it’s no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I’m sitting around going, ‘Told you so.’” Wow! He really is a fan of Cyrus. And we can’t blame him!

Cyrus has been giving some pretty stellar performances lately. Not only did she give an incredible surprise performance with Shawn Mendes at the 2019 Grammys, she also appeared on stage for her incredible rendition of “Jolene” with Dolly Parton.

Jonas and Cyrus started dating back in June 2006 after meeting at a charity event. Cyrus even called Jonas her “first love.” In her book, Miles to Go, the “Younger Now” singer admitted their December 2007 breakup was “the hardest day ever.” Cyrus’s 2008 song “7 Things” is inspired by her ex, and fans can even see a photo of him in her music video.

Things have gotten better for the The Last Song actress who married her co-star, Liam Hemsworth, after 10 years of dating, in a secret ceremony at the end of 2018. The actress and singer revealed to Seventeen that it was her and Hemsworth’s shared insecurities that first bonded them. “I was a little anxious about making this movie. I wanted everything to be perfect,” she said. “To go on set and feel insecure was a totally new element for me. But he felt the same way. He admitted his insecurities and it was really nice to have someone who understands me for once.”

