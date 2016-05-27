Nick Jonas Comments on New Report He’s Dating Lily Collins

If we didn’t know better, we’d think Nick Jonas lived and loved inside a celebrity tabloid. He’s racked up an impressive list of girlfriends in his young life—Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner, and most recently Kate Hudson—but despite rumors he’s dating 27-year-old actress Lily Collins, he maintains he’s still single and ready to mingle.

Apparently, Nick confirmed to The Sun that their years-old friendship has turned romantic. “We went out a couple of times,” Jonas said. “She is amazing. We have known each other for years, just running in the same circles.”

He then went on to describe his active dating life on an almost-clinical level: “I’ve enjoyed meeting different people and spending time with people with all the cards on the table. All people need human interaction at some level. At my age too, dating is important, getting to know yourself by meeting different people, seeing what it’s all about.”

However, right after the article came out, the hottie tweeted:

I’m very single y’all. That is all. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 27, 2016

Hate when liberties are taken for headlines.