Nick Jonas’ Met Gala Look Gave Us ‘Game of Thrones’ Vibes

The Jonas Brothers and their wives took the Met Gala pink carpet by storm last night. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made their public debut as a married couple. And Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned to the event where they first met. The Quantico alum looked out of this world. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas’ Met Gala look channeled Game of Thrones. Jonas joked that he looked like Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger from GoT and we can’t unsee it. Still, the whole Jonas clan looked fabulous, per usual. Turner and Joe definitely coordinated their equally funky looks. Nick went for a slightly more subtle vibe, probably to balance out Chopra’s space-esque, shimmery statement look.

For his more demure interpretation of this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Nick went to the Monday Gala in a white Dior Men tux and Chopard jewels. He looked super fashionable, but the way he positioned his hands and his little mustache definitely resembled someone his sister-in-law, Sophie Turner is very familiar with: Peter Baylish on Game of Thrones. The “Cool” singer ran with the joke, posting a side-by-side collage of himself and the GOT villain on Instagram.

“Sansa… We must protect the vale.” Nick wrote, adding the hashtags #metgala and #littlefinger.

Turner quickly jumped on the band wagon, taking the joke a step further. She commented, “Quit trying to manipulate me……. ugh I thought you died last season.” LOL. Turner is always down for a good time and a well-placed joke. It is true—*SPOILER*—Littlefinger died last season after Sansa, Turner’s character, and Arya outwitted the evil mastermind. We’re guessing Nick’s resemblance was a complete accident, although perhaps he decided to lean into that vibe once he realized the connection. Just look at them! Twins!

Joe and Turner went for a more colorful vibe.

Nick seemed almost like a blank slate, which allowed for Chopra to show off her sexy, silver getup.

The whole Jonas/Turner/Chopra crew looked sensational.