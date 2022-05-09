Nick & Priyanka Just Shared the 1st Photo of Their Daughter After She Spent ‘100 Days’ in the NICU

A new chapter. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ baby girl just came home after spending 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit after she was born via surrogate in January 2022.

In honor of their daughter coming home for the first time, Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram to share a photo of their baby girl with followers on Mother’s Day. The couple—who tied the knot in 2018 after less than a year of dating—shared joint statements about their “rollercoaster” journey as parents to their accounts, alongside a family photo. In the flick, Priyanka holds their daughter Malti Marie in her arms, while Nick gazes at her from over Priyanka’s shoulder. You can see the photo here.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the couple’s joint statement began. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The couple went on to thank the hospital medical staff for caring for their daughter over the last few months. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Over on Nick’s post, the Jonas brother included a special shoutout to his wife on her first Mother’s Day with baby Malti. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” Nick wrote.

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” his message continued.

Priyanka, meanwhile, added her own note to her husband at the end of her post. “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you,” her caption read. “Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

