Nick Carter’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made With the Backstreet Boys—Inside Their Lawsuits With Their Shady Ex-Manager

As a member of one of the most successful boy bands in the world, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Nick Carter’s net worth and how much he’s made with the Backstreet Boys.

Nick, whose full name is Nickolas Gene Carter, was born in Jamestown, New York, on January 28, 1980. He became a member of the Backstreet Boys—which also included members AJ McLEan, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell—when he was 12 years old in 1992 and the group debuted in 1993 with their first single, “We’ve Got It Goin’ On.” The group went on to release 10 albums, receive eight Grammy nominations and earn six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including songs like “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)”, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “I Want It That Way.” Nick also starred on the E! reality TV series House of Carters in 2006 along with his siblings, Aaron Carter, Leslie Carter, Angel Carter and Bobbie Jean Carter.

In an interview with ABC News in 2013, Nick, who’s been open with his struggle with substance abuse, looked back on his career as a teen star. “In some ways, I don’t know how I am still alive,” he said at the time. “I was self-medicating intensely. You’re talking about, you know, hydrocodine, vicodins, you know, all these derivatives of opiates.” Nick also looked back at his relationship with Paris Hilton, whom he dated for seven months in 2004. “I was just a boy toy. Don’t get me wrong,” he said. “And, honestly, I was under the influence a lot during that relationship.”

Nick—who was engaged at the time with his now-wife Lauren Kitt (the two went on to have three kids: Odin, Pearl and Saoirse)—also gave an update on his health at the time and how he changed his life around. “I feel like I’ve become such a better person that I’m not afraid to show the world now who I’ve evolved to become,” he said at the time. “I don’t want to be one of those people that they say, ‘Oh, well, remember that guy Nick Carter – you know, from the Backstreet Boys? You know, he’s just another one of those child stars that ended up a tragedy.'”

So what is Nick Carter’s net worth? Read on for what we know about Nick Carter’s net worth and how much he made with the Backstreet Boys and other projects throughout his career.

How much did Nick Carter make with the Backstreet Boys?

How much did Nick Carter make with the Backstreet Boys? Carter was 12 years old when he joined the Backstreet Boys, a five-member boy band that also included members AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richards and Brian Littrell. At the time, Carter auditioned for both the Backstreet Boys and The Mickey Mouse Club (where stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Simpson and Ryan Gosling found their start). He was offered a $50,000 contract to join The Mickey Mouse Club but declined to become a member of the Backstreet Boys, which is he the youngest member of.

The Backstreet Boys debuted in 1995, when Carter was 13 years old, with their first single “We’ve Got It Goin’ On” from their 1996 debut album Backstreet Boys. The band’s first hit came in 1996 with the release of their third single from Backstreet Boys, “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart),” which reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified four times platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association. The Backstreet Boys went on to release nine more albums: 1997’s Backstreet’s Back; 1999’s Millennium; 2000’s Black & Blue; 2005’s Never Gone; 2007’s Unbreakable; 2009’s This Is Us; 2013’s In a World Like This; 2019’s DNA; and 2022’s A Very Backstreet Christmas—three of which (Millennium, Black & Blue and DNA) reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The group also went on to score five more top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: 1997’s “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”; 1998’s “All I Have to Give”; 1999’s “I Want It That Way” and “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely”; and 2000’s “Shape of My Heart.” The group has also received eight Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist in 1998 and Album of the Year for Millennium and Record of the Year for “I Want It That Way” in 1999. Carter also released four solo albums: 2002’s Now or Never; 2011’s I’m Taking Off; 2014’s Nick and Knight (with Jordan Knight); and 2015’s All American. His highest-charting solo album was Now or Never, which reached number 17 on the Billboard 200.

So how much did Nick Carter make with the Backstreet Boys? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Backstreet Boys are worth $200 million, which includes the money they made from their music sales, their Las Vegas residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” and their cruise line, Backstreet Boys Cruise. If the Backstreet Boys’ $200 million net worth is divided equally among the five members, that means Nick made around $40 million from the group alone.

What is Nick Carter’s net worth?

What is Nick Carter’s net worth? Nick Carter’s net worth is $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter’s net worth was $400,000 at the time he died on November 5, 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah: Where Are They Now in 2016, Aaron stated he was worth more than $200 million, the same net worth as the Backstreet Boys, at the height of his career. “No disrespect to my brother, but when Nick was 18 years old and I was 10 years old, I was just kind of starting to make lots of money. I made over $200 million in my career before I even turned 18 years old,” he said at the time. “We had this massive compound, with, like, 12 houses on it. ‘It was worth over $10 million, and I had paid a lot of that money. I had done a lot of that stuff, and I never got any of those returns back or anything like that… Even at this point, I’ve never even owned my own home.”

After Aaron’s death in 2022, Nick paid tribute to his younger brother in an Instagram post. “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother,” he wrote at the time. The Backstreet Boys also honored Aaron in a speech at a concert in London at the time. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Richardson said. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.” Dorouch continued, “We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter. You will be missed brother.” in honor of Aaron, the band performed “Breathe.”

Along with the money he made with the Backsreet Boys, Nick Carter’s net worth also includes what he made from his solo career, his acting careers on shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, American Dreams, Arthur and All That, and his family’s 2008 E! reality TV series, House of Carters, which he starred with siblings Aaron, Leslie, Angel and Bobbie Jean. Nick was also an executive producer on the series, which ran for one season and eight episodes. Nick was also a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 21 in 2015, where he was partnered with professional dancer Sharna Burgess and was the runner-up. (Nick returned to Dancing With the Stars in season 24 as a guest judge.) Nick was also a contestant on The Masked Singer season four, where he competed as the character the Crocodile and came in third place. He was also a judge on ABC’s 2017 reality TV series, Boy Band, which founded the group, In Real Life.

In 1998, Littrell sued the Backstreet Boys’ former manager, Lou Pearlman, and his record label, Trans Continental, claiming Pearlman had withheld revenue made by the group. He alleged in the lawsuit that Pearlman and Trans Continental made $10 million in revenue from 1993 to 1997 from the Backstreet Boys but the group only received $300,000. McLean, Richarson and Dorough joined the lawsuit in 1999. The lawsuit ended with settlements to the members in undisclosed amounts.

The Backstreet Boys sued Pearlman again in 2014, claiming that their former manager owed them $3,451,456.04. They also requested that Pearlman pay their $87,728.58 in legal fees. The group received a settlement of $99,000 in cash, 34 audio tape reels, 26 CDs, seven studio mastering audio tapes, six sealed posters, three audio cassettes, and one VHS tape, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The recordings included unreleased mixes, demos and other original materials. They also received seven master recordings of songs including “I’ll Never Break Your Heart” as well as other tracks.

In the 2019 documentary, The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, the Backstreet Boys recalled Pearlman’s shady behavior while he managed them. (Pearlman, who also managed NSYNC, died in prison in 2016 while serving a 25-year sentence for organizing a $300 million Ponzi scheme. “If Lou wasn’t the entrepreneur that he was, he would’ve been the best car salesman you’ve ever seen,” McLean said in the documentary.

For more about Nick Carter, read his memoir, Facing the Music And Living To Talk About It. The book—which is part autobiography, part self-help book—takes readers through Carter’s life and career, from his struggles with his dysfunctional family, including his relationship with his younger brother and fellow pop star Aaron Carter, to how he became a member of one of the most successful boy bands in the world, the Backstreet Boys, when he was 12 years old. The book also explores Carter’s struggle with addiction and his life after the death of his younger sister, Leslie, in 2012. “Nick leaves nothing to the imagination and offers true and heartfelt advice to help readers overcome obstacles in their own lives,” the publisher’s description reads.

