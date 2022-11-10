Nick Cannon’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For ‘The Masked Singer’ as He’s Expecting His 12th Kid

Scroll To See More Images

Since the news of his 12th child, fans have wondered about Nick Cannon’s net worth and how much he’s made as the host of shows like The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent.

Cannon, whose full name is Nicholas Scott Cannon, was born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California. His big break came in 1999 when he became a cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show, All That, which he starred on from 1998 to 2000. After All That, Cannon went on to create, star in and executive produce his own sketch comedy and improv game show, Wild ‘N Out, on MTV. The show debuted in 2005 and has run for more than 18 season. Cannon’s hosting jobs continued with shows like the Nick Cannon Show, Lip Sync Battle, America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer.

Cannon is also a father of 10 children. He welcomed his first and second children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011. His third child, son Golden Sagon, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell was born in 2017. His fourth child, daughter Powerful Queen, also with Bell, was born in 2020. Cannon welcomed fifth and sixth, Zian Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in 2021 with model Abby De La Rosa. His seventh child, Zen Cannon, was born in 2021 with model Alyssa Scott. Zen died at five months old from brain cancer in December 2021. His eighth child, son Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi was born in 2022. His ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice Cole, with model LaNisha Cole, was born a couple months later in September 2022. His 10th child, son Rise Messiah, with Bell was also born in September 2022. Cannon is expecting his 11th child with Scott and his 12th child with De La Rosa. “Every day I just wake up excited as a father,” Cannon told People in May 2022. “I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”

But back to Nick Cannon’s net worth. So how much is Nick Cannon worth? Read on for what we know about Nick Cannon’s net worth and how much he’s made from shows like The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent.

How much did Nick Cannon make from America’s Got Talent?

How much did Nick Cannon make from America’s Got Talent? Cannon hosted America’s Got Talent for eight seasons from 2009 to 2016. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cannon made $70,000 per episode when he hosted America’s Got Talent, which would have paid him between $1,820,000 to $2,240,000 per season depending on the episode count. In an Facebook post in 2017, Cannon claimed he left America’s Got Talent before season 12 after executives at NBC allegedly threaten to fire him over a racial joke he made in a Showtime stand-up special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, at the time. “I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my ‘team’ that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand,” he wrote. “I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”

He continued, “My soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices. Not to get too detailed but this isn’t the first time executives have attempted to ‘put me in my place’ for so-called unruly actions. I will not stand for it. My moral principles will easily walk away from the millions of dollars they hang over my head.” He added, “It’s never been about the money for me, what is difficult to walk away from is the fans, the people who love me on the show. This hurts tremendously. I felt like I was a part of the fabric of our great nation every summer, representing every culture, age, gender, and demographic. Now for the rug to be pulled from underneath me and to be publicly reprimanded and ridiculed over a joke about my own race is completely wrong and I have to do something about it.”

Cannon ended his post, “I wish AGT and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I can not see myself returning. Most of us don’t realize that there are 6 major corporations that control 90 percent of media in America and the amount of minority executives is dismal. With this being the case, true equality in our industry is impossible. There will always be a ‘do as I say’ mentality that mirrors society’s perception of women and minorities, and only a few will stand up against it. I proudly stand as one of those few, and will gladly take on whatever repercussions that come with it.”

During the special, Cannon joked about the demographic of America’s Got Talent‘s audience. “I honestly believe, once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my real n—r card. They did! Because then like these type of people started showing up to my shows,” Cannon said in the special as he jokingly referenced three older white audience members in the front row. “I can’t do the real n—r stuff no more, because then they’ll put me on TMZ.”

Earlier in the special, Cannon also joked about the language he was allowed to use on Showtime that he couldn’t use on NBC.“That’s what NBC is gonna stand for tonight: ‘N—rs better come on, ‘cuz n—rs be cussin‘, so n—rs be careful,” he said. “‘Cuz y’all see me on the show. I mean sometimes I wish I could say the stuff that I want to say. … But I can’t say that. I can’t talk like that ‘cuz that would mess up the white money. It will.” In an interview on The Howard Stern Show before he quit, Cannon revealed he wasn’t worried about NBC’s reaction to his stand-up. “If they fire me from AGT for the things I’ve said, I can sue them and create a whole new controversy — ‘NBC hates black people!’” he said when asked if he was scared the “AGT white money would dry up.”

How much does Nick Cannon make from The Masked Singer?

How much does Nick Cannon make from The Masked Singer? Cannon has hosted the United States version of The Masked Singer since season one in 2019. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cannon makes $5 million per season for The Masked Singer. Cosmopolitan also reported that judges on the United Kingdom version of The Masked Singer make between $250,000 to $500,000 per episode. The magazine estimated that judges on the United States version make between $1.25 million to $2.5 million, depending on how many seasons they’ve been a judge.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, Cannon explained why he thought The Masked Singer was such a success in the United States. “Internationally, I think people were taking huge chances on shows like this. But in America, we got stuck with the pretty mundane, run-of-the-mill singing competition shows. The fact that this one had some spectacular and zany component, it was actually able to really break through,” he said. He continued, “It’s the spectacular costumes. It’s the fun and being able to be a little risque and cheeky with the format without taking itself too seriously.” He also explained how hosting The Masked Singer was different than other shows he’s hosted. “It was a constant reminder to only do things that bring a smile, ultimately, to myself and to others. I’ve hosted so many things, and some of those can just be paint-by-number, read-the-teleprompter type of jobs. I’m a person where I don’t really like having jobs. I like having fun,” he said.

What is Nick Cannon’s net worth?

What is Nick Cannon’s net worth? Nick Cannon’s net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what he made from The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent, Nick Cannon’s net worth also includes what he made as a host of shows like The Nick Cannon Show, Wild ‘n Out, Lip Sync Battle and Shorties. Nick Cannon’s net worth also accounts for his earnings from Nickelodeon’s All That, as well as acting roles in movies like Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and Roll Bounce. Nick Cannon’s net worth also includes what he made from his music career including his 2003 debut album, Nick Cannon, and his 2014 album, White People Party Music. Cannon also hosted his own syndicated talk show on FOX, titled Nick Cannon, from 2021 to 2022.

According to documents from his 2016 divorce with Mariah Carey obtained by TMZ, Cannon made $2.7 million in 2014, while Carey made $6.3 million. The documents also state that Cannon must pay at least $5,000 per month in a trust for his and Carey’s children: twins Moroccan and Monroe. While Mariah doesn’t have to contribute to the trust, according to TMZ, the documents state that, if Nick visits their children, she must pay for his travel and lodging. The settlement also granted Nick the title of Mariah’s 2012 Ferrari. Carey and Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016.

In her 2020 book, The Meaning of Mariah, Carey revealed that she believed she and Cannon could have worked out their relationship if it wasn’t for their “egos.” ″Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),″ she wrote. ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″

Carey and Cannon met in 2005 after he presented her with a surfboard at the Teen Choice Awards. The couple married in 2008 before their divorce in 2016. In The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the “Hero” singer revealed that she was uninterested in becoming a mother when she met Cannon, but that all changed when she fell in love. ″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she wrote. The Grammy winner also opened up about the first time she met Cannon. She revealed that when the two first met, she told him that she had heard he said “all these nice things” about her. ″With a genuine beaming smile and a flame in his eyes, he replied, ‘If you give me a chance, I’ll prove all of it is true,’″ Carey wrote. ″A cute moment—very.” Though their marriage didn’t work out, Carey and Cannon continue to co-parent their twins. In the book, Carey confessed that she “felt safe” with the comedian, which was a different feeling than her allegedly controlling ex-husband, Tommy Mottola. ″He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,″ she wrote. ″He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”

