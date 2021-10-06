Nick Cannon Claims Kim Kardashian ‘Broke’ His ‘Heart’ After She Lied About Her Sex Tape With Ray J

Blast from the past. Nick Cannon claims Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J was why they broke up in the mid-2000s. Kim and Nick dated from 2006 to 2007, the same year her sex tape with Ray J leaked. Kim told Complex at the time that she and Nick weren’t “were never really couple,” but Nick says otherwise.

In a recent episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs, Nick claimed that Kim “broke” his “heart” when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “denied” rumors at the time that she had a sex tape with Ray J from when the two dated in 2003. “People didn’t know, they were like “who’s that chick with Nick? She’s bad,” Nick said. “And then a year later probably when the tape came out, I believe the tape was made prior to me in my mind because it looks like to people I was with her first and then a year later or whatever the tape came out. But I think that tape was an older tape, but it looks to the public it was Nick and then it was the tape.”

Nick also denied Kim’s claim that they “were never really couple” and asserted that they were in a “serious” relationship before their split. “I was really into her, I was vibing,” Nick said, adding that Kim is an “amazing person.” “I believe Ray J knew her before I did. I was really into her, I was vibing…We were on some serious shit.”

He continued, “She broke my heart. Then, it started being these rumours going around that it was this tape. ‘When I asked her about it, she denied it. I knew that they messed with each other. I never watched the tape.’ Nick explained that Kim’s lie about the existence of her sex tape with Ray J was the reason the two broke up. “I just knew at that time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission,'” he said.

Ray J’s interview comes less than a month after Kim’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied that she has a second, unreleased sex tape with Ray J. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Singer said in a statement in September. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

The rumor came from Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, who claimed that he had the video on his laptop. Wack claimed that the clip was “part two” of Kim and Ray J’s past sex tape. Ray J responded to the rumors in a post on his Instagram at the time calling the claims “ain’t cool.”

“I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?” he wrote. “I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.” Ray J shares two kids with his wife, Princess Love: Melody, 3, and Epik, 20 months.

In an episode of the “Bootleg Kev” podcast in September, Wack 100 claimed that he wanted to “gift” the sex tape to Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February. “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen,” he said at the time. “We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT,” he said.

