Nick Cannon Was Just Hospitalized With Pneumonia Weeks After The Birth of His 11th Child

Recovering. Nick Cannon is hospitalized with pneumonia after a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. The WildN’ Out star updated his fans on Instagram with the status of his health on December 2, 2022.

Cannon posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram assuring his fans that he was okay. He captioned the photo with, “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.” He continued, “Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.”

The America’s Got Talent host opened up about his Lupus diagnosis in 2012 in an interview with People. “They kind of say [my] autoimmune [disease] is – like a lupus type of thing, but no one else in my family has it,” Cannon said. “I feel blessed to be alive. If it wasn’t discovered, I don’t know [what would have happened].”

A few weeks ago Nick Cannon announced that Abby De La Rosa gave birth to their third child together, his eleventh overall, on November 11, 2022. The America’s Got Talent host posted on his Instagram, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!” Abby and Nick are also parents to twins Zillion and Zion, 1.

The news of the birth of his eleventh child comes weeks after his other baby mama, Alyssa Scott, announced that she was pregnant with his 12th child. The All That alum and Alyssa had one son, Zen, who died in 2021 due to brain cancer at five months old. Two of his baby mamas, Brittany Bell and LaNisha Cole, also gave birth this year to two healthy children.