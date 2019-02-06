Nick Cannon Threw Major Shade at Ariana Grande After Hanging Out with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is rumored to be dating actress Kate Beckinsale. Though neither has officially confirmed the relationship, the two have been spotted holding hands which obviously is a confirmation in itself, right? Well, Nick Cannon shaded Pete Davidon’s ex Ariana Grande when he spoke about the comedians new relationship.

The Wendy Williams Show commentator sat down to discuss “hot topics” and boldly dove into some unchartered territory. Cannon explained his support for the reported romance between Davidson and Beckinsale saying, “Last night I was hanging with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn. We were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well.” He continued, as a photo of Davidson, 25, arm and arm with Beckinsale, 45, appeared behind him. “I will take credit for it,” Cannon joked. “I’m the one who told him, ‘Get you an older woman, man!’ I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman knows what she wants! She don’t play no games! That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older!”

Well, Cannon is definitely proud of his handy work—and it appears Davidson has taken his advice!

What we’re wondering is how Grande feels about being referred to as a “little pop star” and what Beckinsale thinks of being called “old” numerous times. Probably not the best use of words there, Nick. Although, to be fair, when considering Davidson’s age, Beckinsale’s is comparatively older. Still, both women are obviously fabulous, and, of course, Cannon was just having some fun at his friend’s expense.

He did take it a step further, though, bringing up Grande’s botched “7 Rings” tattoo. “Them little pop stars, they don’t know! They giving Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi restaurant. I’m joking,” he said. “But that is Ariana Grande’s hand. I think that’s even after she tried to fix it.” As we all know, Grande received some serious backlash for her recent hand tattoo, which meant to say “7 Rings” in Japanese but actually said “portable clay stove used for cooking.” Oops!

Cannon took one last swipe at Grande saying, “That’s some young girl stuff. Older women don’t like tardy barbecues. They like chitlins and grits.” Haha, OK Nick. Sure.

He did sympathize with Grande, though. As a reminder, Cannon has his own tattoo flub when he branded Mariah Carey’s name on his back before they broke up. “That was for love! That’s love right there,” he exclaimed. “I just added to it. I put some more on there.” His original “Mariah” tattoo can be seen in this video.

Like he said, he has since covered it up.

Take a look at his commentary on the “little pop star” and her comedian ex-boyfriend for yourselves here.