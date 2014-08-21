Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are Living Separately: Confirmed

Well, guess he won’t Always Be [her] Baby: After weeks of rumors that their six-year marriage was dunzo, Nick Cannon has confirmed that he and Mariah Carey have decided to live separately. Emotions, indeed!

“There is trouble in paradise,” the “America’s Got Talent” host revealed to The Insider With Yahoo on Thursday. “We have been living in separate houses for a few months.”

“My main focus is my kids,” he said of their three-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The couple—she’s 44 and he’s 33—is said to have separated around May but, as Yahoo pointed out, it was around that time that Cannon told Parade divorce rumors were untrue.

“You kind of have to ignore it because every week it’s something different, and if you paid attention to it, it actually probably would start really affecting you,” he said. “There’s no merit or truth to it. It’s kind of humorous, really. It couldn’t be further off from the truth, and it really affects the credibility of the so-called newspapers.”

The couple are rumored to have split because Mariah believed that Nick was a ladies man, even reportedly hiring a security guard to keep an eye on him when he hosted parties in Las Vegas, Page Six reported. (She was probably like ugh, H.A.T.E.U).

He’s full of personality and probably as sweet as Honey, we’ll give him that, but we have a feeling Mariah will be able to Shake it Off, Someday. After all, she probably Don’t Wanna Cry over him. In fact, All She Wants for Christmas is probably a new man.