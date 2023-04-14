Who Is Nicholas Hoult Dating? Meet His Girlfriend Byrana Holly

Scroll To See More Images

From child actor to verified heartthrob, Nicholas Hoult has dodged the usual dramas of fellow child actors (Macauley Culkin, Demi Lovato and Amanda Bynes all struggled with the transition). Aged 33, and with a string of award nominations and some high-profile films and series to his CV, it’s only natural that we’re all wondering: who is Nicholas Hoult dating now?

At some point between playing Hugh Grant’s cute kid, aged 11, in About A Boy and taking a leading role as Tony Stonem in the UK teen drama Skins, Hoult got hot. As the sexually promiscuous, charmingly rebellious Tony in Skins, Hoult merely had to glance at girls to seduce them completely. If Hoult chose to continue playing badly-behaved teen boys, he could have sailed through on his good looks, but instead, he took a major leap into a serious drama. In fashion designer Tom Ford’s directorial debut, the 2009 film A Single Man, Hoult proved he could hold his own alongside Colin Firth and it subsequently scored him a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination. Again, unwilling to be pigeonholed, Hoult threw himself into fantasy films (Clash of the Titans, Tolkien), comic-book adaptations (a number of the X-Men movies), action movies (Mission: Impossible) zombie rom-com (Warm Bodies), and dark comedies (The Favourite, The Menu, and The Great).

Winning us over in the vampire comedy Renfield alongside the incomparable Nicolas Cage, we take a look at Nicolas Hoult’s dating history and—even though we would like to imagine we’re going to accidentally bump into him in the local Walmart and end up on a date—we’re going to look at the reality of who the lucky woman Nicolas Hoult is dating now.

Who is Nicholas Hoult dating now?

Bryana Holly (2017 – Present)

Despite public interest in Hoult’s personal life, he’s managed to keep his romance and fatherhood private. Since March 2017, Hoult has been in a relationship with Byrana Holly, a Playboy model who is also the mother of his child. The two met in LA, where Hoult had been dividing his time between the US and UK. They welcomed their son in 2018 but did not reveal much about their child until February 2020 when Holly captioned her Instagram photo “Forever valentine”, featuring their son at the fair.

A year earlier, in January 2019, Hoult had told the Evening Standard about being a father: “The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it… But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely.” Last year, the model and influencer shared a black-and-white snap of her and Hoult hugging on Instagram. The most recent Instagram photo of Holly and Hoult was in honor of the actor’s 33rd birthday.

Dianna Agron (2015)

The media breathlessly reported that Hoult was dating the Glee star back in April 2015. They were seen on dates in London in the year following Hoult’s breakup with Jennifer Lawrence. There was little to substantiate the rumors of a relationship, and the two had reportedly been friends prior to being seen out in London pubs, but US actress Agron definitely bears a resemblance to his now-partner Bryana Holly insofar as both are beautiful, blonde and both have their own creative, independent careers. Agron had been in London in April to work on a play about Alexander McQueen. The duo was introduced by mutual friends and from all accounts, it was a fling for both and nothing progressed beyond a handful of dates around London.

Jennifer Lawrence (2010 – 2014)

Hoult met Jennifer Lawrence on the set of X-Men: First Class when it began filming in 2010, which resulted in both stars being blinded by the spotlight for both their work and their burgeoning relationship. They dated for four years before splitting in 2014. In 2019, both actors starred in Dark Phoenix, a sequel to the X-Men movie they’d made years earlier. Asked about what it was like to act alongside his ex, Hoult told the Evening Standard in 2019, “It’s pretty similar to Skins, we’re a big family, we’ve been doing those movies since we were 20 years old. As much as the Skins crowd grew up together, the X-Men crowd really grew up together. It’s been a good eight, nine years making those movies. We’ve all got to get along, we’ve all got to have fun.”

At the time that they’d dated, Hoult tried to avoid relationship discussion when he told The Guardian, “Jen’s great and we had lots of fun doing the film, and she’s a very talented actress and … I’m just stepping around the question, basically!” In 2012, Lawrence was more forthcoming, telling Vogue, “He has absolutely no idea how good-looking he is. I think a lot of women and men hate me because of that.” The cracks were beginning to show in 2013, with rumors of a breakup. A year later, Hoult praised Lawrence, but there was no denying that her star was outshining his at the time, with a third Oscar nomination and a win for Silver Linings Playbook.

“I am just kind of a bystander in many ways. It is well-deserved for her. I haven’t really seen any change in her,” he told V Man in March 2014. He added, “In this business, you are away from one another for long periods of time, so when you’re on set together it’s a brilliant thing, because you actually get to spend time together.” Around the same time, Lawrence admitted the two barely saw each other and mutually accepted this. “When we’re busy, we agree to mutually ignore each other,” she told Marie Claire. “Not completely, but neither of us gets mad when the other doesn’t text back or call. Life’s super-busy.” By August they’d split up amicably, seemingly owing to their demanding careers and inability to spend quality time together according to E! Online.

