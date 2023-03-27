Who’s Nicholas Braun Dating? The ‘Succession’ Star Is ‘Incapable’ Of A Long-Term Relationship

Scroll To See More Images

When life mimics truly mimics art and we’re fawning over a 6’7 dude vying for control over his grandfather’s brother’s company, we must ask: Who is Nicholas Braun dating?

Cousin Greg is arguably the most lovable character on HBO’s Succession. Nicholas described his character’s growth over the four seasons of the critically acclaimed Golden Globe and Emmy winning show in an interview with W. “He comes into this family as a puppy dog. He doesn’t really know how to be this type of person. He’s just floppy. Over the course of the three seasons, he’s soaked up a lot. The way that I’ve thought about him is, he stores a lot of things, he observes things, collects Roy behavior. He’s like, Okay, that’s how Kendall played that. That’s how Logan did that. Oh, that really hurt me—maybe I can do that to someone else later. By the end of season 3, he’s been put through a lot, and he’s ready to show off the skills he’s acquired and be a little more fearless.” I mean who couldn’t love him more?

If you’ve tapped through Deux Moi’s weekly Sunday Spottings on Instagram, Nicholas Braun is more than sure to pop up. More so around his bar Ray’s that he owns with Justin Theroux in the Lower East Side of New York City or just generally around the country with several different girls.

Though Nicholas is hoping one day that he’s going to find “The One.” However, he feels like he’s not capable of finding love. In an interview with The New York Times, he says he’s “fascinated by romance and courting another human,” but it’s because he hasn’t really been in a long-term relationship, ever.” He continued, “I do yearn for it and yet I’m incapable of it. I go toward it and then I hit a wall where I’m like, I can’t go farther into this. I’ve got to exit. I do believe it’ll happen at the right time with the right person. Until then, it’s fun to meet people and see what works.”

He explained to The Cut that dating through his twenties was an experience to remember even now through his casual dating life, “The date went great, you really like the person and think they really like you, but you never hear from them again. As a chronic overthinker in all parts of his life, he absolutely hates that feeling.” He continued, “I don’t know how to cope with it, so I just kind of walk away from it. After a week of being obsessed and checking, Has anything come into the phone? Is there any sign? I can’t do it anymore.” He usually ends things right there and then “to maintain any self-confidence.”

The actor opened up about how his socially distanced date during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Summer 2020 to Esquire. “I was just feeling like, ‘God, it’d be great to go on a date with somebody and just have a little human contact,’” he said. “And I was talking to a girl and we were not sure if we should.” A woman slid into his DMs, which he defended, “I know that sounds kind of crazy, but it’s like you can learn a lot about a person.” The Sky High star described the date, “We met up, and I didn’t even see her face until right at the end of the day, we were like, ‘Hey, by the way, here’s what it looks like.’”

The experience led to him having the idea of a song “Antibodies (Do You Have The)” though he didn’t have any instruments or backing. The project exploded into virality (the Internet kind) where fans (including Kiernan Shipka) were submitting tracks and instruments. The project eventually landed in the hands of an Atlantic A&R employee who had the song stuck in his head and it turned out to become a full-fledged released song. In the first verse he sang: “I want a girl whose blood’s got the stuff/ I want a girl who’s safe/ I wanna hold you in my arms and not be afraid to breathe.”

As for the upcoming dates with this person who slid into his DMs, he recalled the uncertainty of it all, “It came out of the paranoia of like, ‘God, this feels really good, but also, I’ve got to do the right thing for my roommates, my friends I’m staying at, and then also just generally, what are the guidelines of human to human interaction right now? That paranoia is really real, and it still is.”

The date in general was really…well to be honest very Cousin Greg of him. “One of the most exciting moments was, I think it was date three, fully bandanas still, or she had a bandana, I was wearing a mask,” he said. “At the end of day three, I think I said, ‘Should we hug?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I think we should hug.’ We were both like, ‘Okay, we’re going to hug,’ and had this momentous embrace. That was like, ‘Wow, this is a crazy world and time we’re living in where a hug can feel so substantial.’”

So who has Nicholas Braun dated? Read more to find out.

Who has Nicholas Braun dated?

Nicholas Braun has kept his dating life pretty private without naming names. But here’s one person that he’s confirmed to have dated.

Camilla Engstrom (2020)

According to Us Weekly, Nicholas Braun briefly dated Camilla Engstrom who starred in the music video for “Antibodies (Do You Have The).” She might have been the person Nicholas referred to when writing up the song and hugs her in the music video. Camilla is an artist and their romance, as he’s referenced, remained pretty brief in quarantine.

