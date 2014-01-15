This Video Parody Reveals The Sad (But Hilarious!) Truth About Typical ‘Nice Guys’

We’re hard-pressed to feel bad for “nice guys”—guys who typically stand on the sidelines and complain that girls just see them as friends, rather than as potential dates. After all, everyone, male or female, should go after what they want, right? The “nice guy” archetype seems to suggest that simply by virtue of being “nice” you should be rewarded with the opportunity to date the girl you like, which actually isn’t very nice it all. Niceness is when you do something out of the goodness of your heart, not because you think you’ll get something out of it.

So there’s actually not much “nice” about a lot of nice guys, really.

This hilarious clip from comedy group Extremely Decent pretty much nails the “Nice Guy” trend on the head.

“Because nice guys don’t finish last, no, they finish second,” sing the Extremely Decent guys, “to some guy named Chad.” So true.