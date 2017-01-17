StyleCaster
Under-$100 Clothes That Only *Look* Expensive

Photo: Courtesy of NOA//NOIR

This year, I made two resolutions, and they’re both directly related to my closet. First, I promised to not spend any money on clothes for the entirety of January—a huge feat for someone who often drops $1,000 on two Zara runs and a Pixie Market order. The second resolution was to make sure I bought only quality products—a restriction I’d tried to abide by after two separate under-$10 workout pants from a store that shall not be named literally ripped at the seams within one week of each other, leaving me in a pre-rowing bind.

But after sitting with it for a while, I realized I didn’t want to say goodbye to that joyous feeling that comes when someone genuinely compliments your leather jacket or bucket bag or knit sweater, thinking it set you back hundreds—possibly even thousands—and you tell them it was less than a hundo. It’s like you gamed the system. You won.

And it turns out, there is a way to buy things that look expensive without blowing your entire paycheck—and after the workout pant incident of December 2016, I know where to look for them: The seams of a pant, the zipper of a jacket, the lining of a shoe, and the quality of the leather—even if it’s faux—are all dead-giveaways of how long it’ll last. Ahead, 25 under-$100 pieces that only look expensive.

1 of 25

ADAY Like a Boss Sweatshirt, $95; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY

Hi Eleven Mini Bucket Bag, $99; at Hi Eleven

Photo: Hi Eleven

H&M Lace Bustier, $24.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Everlane Luxe Wool Square Turtleneck, $88; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

& Other Stories Frilled Rib Dress, $98; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Community Ionic Cape, $75; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

ASOS Ultimate Leather Look Biker Jacket, $61; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Club Monaco Bedford Scarf, $99; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

COS Wavy Stitch High-Neck Top, $99; at COS

Photo: COS

Farrow Henri Blazer, $96; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Jeffrey Campbell Bitsie Woven in Black, $56.99; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

J.O.A. Quilted Bomber Jacket, $100; at J.O.A.

Photo: J.O.A.

Kimchi Blue Ellie Chenille Mock Neck Mini Dress, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Loeil Kei Cuff Shirt, $98; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil

Mango Decorative Buckle Boots, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Mejuri One Bar Choker, $72; at Mejuri

Photo: Mejuri

Nois Ash Blouse, $95; at Nois

Photo: Nois

Pixie Market Black Croc Fur Handle Bag, $88; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

River Island Studio Knitted Tie Waist Skirt, $40.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Oak + Fort Pant G29; $88; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

Quilted Tasseled Crossbody Bag, $12.90; at Forever21

Photo: Forever21

Reformation Julius Top, $98; at Reformation

Photo: Refomation

Uniqlo MA-Bomber Jacket, $49.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Zara Ribbed Frilled Sweater, $19.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Jacquard Crop Wide Trousers, $95; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

