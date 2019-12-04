Niall Horan Responded to Rumors He’s Dating Selena Gomez After His Split From Hailee Steinfeld

Are they or aren’t they? Niall Horan responded to Selena Gomez dating rumors after his split from Hailee Steinfeld, and his response isn’t what we hope it would be. (Sorry, Nelena shippers, this isn’t the news for you.) The One Direction member, 26, was asked about his relationship status in an interview with Australia’s Hit 90.9’s Brekkie Crew on Tuesday, Dec. 3, where he pretty much dashed our hopes of a secret romance with the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27.

“Do I have a girlfriend? I don’t, no” he said. “I’m very much single. Very much single.”

He continued, “It doesn’t make a difference if I am seeing someone, if they’re just a friend of mine, I’m going out with them in the media’s eyes. So, it doesn’t make a difference whether I’m seeing them or not. Well, it’s just—that’s just the most annoying part, isn’t it really? You can’t even be friends with a female!”

Niall’s response comes after he and Selena were photographed at dinner together in Los Angeles in October. The rumored couple was then spotted showing PDA, with the Irish singer wrapping his arms around the former Disney Channel star on a romantic outing. That same week, Selena also shouted out Niall on her Instagram, urging her followers to listen to his single, “Nice to Meet You.” While things definitely seemed flirty, a source told E! News at the time at the two were simply close friends.

“Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends,” the insider said. “They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years.”

Longtime Selena/Niall shippers may remember their rumored makeout session at Jenna Dewan’s 35th birthday party in 2015. “Selena and Niall came together and were seen kissing,” a source told E! News at the time. “They were seen making out by a handful of people. Selena seemed super into it. And Niall even more so.”

Niall’s comments also comes a year after his split from Hailee Steinfeld. In January, Hailee responded to claims that she shaded her ex when she wrote an Instagram Story that read: “No more dating narcissists.”

“No hidden messages my loves. Just reposted an interesting read that I’m sure some of y’all can relate to. Nothing but love! ♥️” she later tweeted.

As for where Niall is now dating-wise, the singer told Brekkie Crew that he’s more focused on his music than finding love.

“Yeah, no, I’m focusing on the job at the minute,” he said. “But, I mean, it’s not like you go—really go out of the way to properly look for it. If it comes to you, it comes to you. And if something falls in your way and you meet someone, or whatever, that’s fair enough…just kinda see what happens.”