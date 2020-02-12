Niall Horan Only Has One Thing to Say About Those Selena Gomez Dating Rumors

There are few couples that the internet ships more strongly than Siall, yet Niall Horan’s response to those Selena Gomez dating rumors has always been consistent: Nothing to see here, folks. Well, apparently the 26-year-old “No Judgement” singer hasn’t had much luck with fielding off those rumors in the past, because he’s still getting asked about Selena. But this time he’s leaving little room for interpretation.

Niall, who is busy promoting new music, recently stopped by KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show where he was questioned about his rumored romance with Selena Gomez. He lamented the fact that fans of the 27-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer can’t seem to let go of their Siall dreams.

“Here we go again,” he said to radio show host, Kyle Sandilands. “This petition I feel like has been going on for I think eight years.” Whew. That’s a long time for a rumored romance, no? Niall thinks so, too.

“Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates,” he explained. Which, if you’re a celebrity in the eyes of the press, can certainly cause some relationship buzz. In fact, when Niall and Selena were spotted hanging out together at actress Jenna Dewan’s birthday party, the dating rumors went wild.

“I remember I saw this stupid article a while ago of her walking out of my house or walking into my house or something like that and everyone was like, ‘Oh they’re together,'” Niall remembered. But he claims there’s more to that story than meets the eye: “There was also about 15 other people in there for a barbecue,” he confirmed. “It’s just typical absolute useless nonsense.” That’s one way to shut those rumors down.

It doesn’t help that Niall has never hidden his friendship with Selena—but in the eyes of Siall shippers, his behavior feels like more than that of a friend. Many cite Niall’s shoutout on Instagram in Oct. 2019 as a romantic gesture. “Hello there Sel,” he captioned a photo of Selena posing in front of an ad. The comment sent shippers into a renewed frenzy.

But as of December 2019, Niall says he’s most definitely single. Let’s see how long that lasts.