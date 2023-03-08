Niall Horan’s Net Worth Keeps Us ‘Up All Night’—What He Makes From ’The Voice’

Scroll To See More Images

Capturing our hearts forever. A successful solo career, a judge on one of the biggest singing competition shows, and a beloved member of one of the biggest boy groups of all time: Niall Horan has got it all. But what is Niall Horan’s net worth?

Niall Horan was born in Mullingar, County Westmeath Ireland on September 13, 1993. He rose to prominence after competing in the UK singing show X Factor where judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger formed a group with Niall, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik and One Direction thrived as the biggest boy group of the early 2010s. After their hiatus in 2016, Niall launched his solo career with his first solo single “This Town” and peaked at number 9 on the UK Singles Chart and number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Now, he’s sitting on one of the iconic red spinning chairs to be a judge and mentor on the hit singing show The Voice.

So with all the success coming through, what is Niall Horan’s net worth? Read more below to find out

What is Niall Horan’s net worth?

What is Niall Horan’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Niall Horan’s net worth is estimated to be around $70 million.

After the boys placed third on The X-Factor, Simon Cowell signed them to record label SYCO/Columbia and became the first-ever British act to debut atop the Billboard 200 with its debut disc. The last highest British debut was the Spice Girls’ Spice. When One Direction was active, the band was ranked number one in Highest Paid Entertainers under 30 by Forbes in 2015. Their first album Up All Night sold an impressive 176,000 copies in its first week. “Live While We’re Young” reached the top ten in almost every country it charted in and recorded the highest one-week opening sales figure for a song by a non-US artist in the US. Their second album Take Me Home debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 charts and made One Direction the first group to bow atop the Billboard 200. Their subsequent albums Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M. also debuted at number 1 on the charts.

After the announcement of One Direction’s hiatus, Niall released his debut solo album Flicker in 2017. He gushed about writing his own songs in an interview with The Herald. “It was nice to take my time on this album,” he told the outlet. “That’s what I had in my sight. When you’ve got time you’ve got time to make mistakes. I was able to write bad songs, and obviously had the good ones as well.” According to the Irish Mirror, he earned €2.4 million ($2,532,816) in salary from his two Irish music firms in 2017. Accounts filed by Horan’s Limerick-based Neon Haze Music Ltd and Jaredon Ltd show that the singer-songwriter earned €6.1 million ($6,438,367) at the firms he founded

He then released his hugely successful second album, Heartbreak Weather was released in March 2020. He planned to go on tour during the album’s promotion but it was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. He’s set to release his third album in June 2023, “I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9th,” he tweeted. “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own.”

When asked by British GQ if he’s still in touch with the other four boys and if they collaborated when each of their solo records releases, he said, “It’s weird. “We never do that. They all text when it comes out, but beforehand no. We’ll be chatting away, but we never say, ‘What do you think of this?’”The interviewer asked if it was because there was a competition between all of them. “The complete opposite, actually, to the point where we don’t even tell each other we’re releasing, so we all end up bombarding the charts at the same time, which probably isn’t good for us individually. People keep saying to me, ‘Is that some sort of publicity stunt, that you’ve all had albums out at the same time?’ Literally, no. [It’s] because we’re all used to that same cycle. You bring out a song around September or October and then an album at the end of the year, then tour the year after. That’s what we did in the band.”

What is Niall Horan’s The Voice salary?

What is Niall Horan’s The Voice salary? made his debut on The Voice in March 2023 as a coach on season 23. While his salary hasn’t been confirmed, The Sun reported that he was expected to make around $8 million per season, which is what other Voice coaches made for their first seasons. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Horan is worth $70 million.

As an upcoming Coach, he is also a big fan of the show. “I can’t say I’ve watched every single season back to back, but what I would say about the Artists this year is the talent is off the scale. I’m seeing it here from my own two eyes, performance after performance,” he said to NBC Insider.

“We’ve got [an] amazing age range, and what I would say is our younger stars are just so mature. They’re ages you would look at on paper and go, ‘Whoa,’ but the maturity and their performances and in their vocals [are] insane. You’re in for a real ride, America,” he continued with excitement.

In another interview with NBC Insider, Niall Horan revealed the best parts about being a Coach on The Voice. “I love finding new talent online and things, so I really wanted to get involved and find a new crop of talent that we can nurture and make careers of,” he said. “I’m excited to win this thing. I’ve got an unbelievable team of ridiculous talent. I didn’t hit my buzzer every time, because I was being super picky about who I wanted on my team. I wanted all different types of singers, all different types of genres, just wanted character.”

What charities does Niall Horan donate to?

Niall loves to incorporate his passions into his charities. As an avid golfer, he and Modest! have raised over £2 million (about 2365940.00via the annual Horan & (Justin) Rose charity tournament and in 2019 created the ISPS Handa World Invitational, a unique golf tournament that combines men’s and women’s action at Galgorm Castle GC in Northern Ireland.

In 2012, Niall organized an event to raise money for Irish Autism Action and another charity, called Temporary Emergency Accommodation Mullingar, based in his hometown.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Niall coordinated a concert at The Royal Albert Hall in London, UK to support his touring crew who were affected by the lockdowns. He also donated the proceeds to several touring crowdfunds as well.

The Voice is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

