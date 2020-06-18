Niall Horan Had a Playful Response to Those Jodie Comer Dating Rumors

Always the sly guy. Niall Horan responded to Jodie Comer’s dating rumors in the only way he knew how—without actually confirming or denying anything. It looks like when you’re linked to Hailee Steinfield, Selena Gomez, and now Killing Eve’s Jodie, it’s worth keeping your options open.

The 26-year-old former One Direction star chimed in on recent suspicions that he was dating the 27-year-old English actress on Twitter. A follower tweeted photos of Niall and the Doctor Foster alum sharing a matching accessory—a gold signet ring. Fans immediately theorized that the piece of jewelry was a symbol of the pair’s relationship: “confirmed! niall horan’s new girlfriend is jodie comer,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Niall had thoughts. “Confirmed ??,” he replied, adding on a row of laughing emojis. Fans continued to pour in the replies, with one Twitter user offering, “YOU HAVE A CRUSH ON HER,” and another responding, “he doesn’t even know who she is girl.” To fans’ surprise, Niall responded to that latter comment. “He does,” the “No Judgement” singer confirmed. The plot thickens!

Of course, just because Niall knows Jodie doesn’t mean they’re an item. Niall recently shut down rumors that he was dating Selena Gomez following his split from Hailee Steinfield in 2018. The Edge of Seventeen actress and the singer broke things off after only a few months of dating—and it’s possible that the rumors surrounding Niall’s relationship with fellow singer Selena, 27, were what complicated things for Hailee. Even before their relationship, Niall was fielding rumors about Selena since 2015. The pair have notoriously shut those suspicions down, and it hasn’t stopped them from talking about collaborations.

Niall shared with fans on Twitter that he’s always “ready” to work on music with Selena. A fan asked, “niall, what do you think about with a collab with selena gomez? you both will smash it,” to which he replied, “Ready when Sel is.” If there’s anything we can get out of this rumor fest, we hope it’s new music!