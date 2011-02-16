Name: Nhung Nguyen

Age: 32

Occupation: Owner of Gargyle

Location: Gargyle.com and the Lower East Side, NYC

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I love to pick things up during my travels– ike handmade leather sandals in Nice, horn jewelry in Vietnam, or moccasins in Vermont. I also love outdoor sporting goods stores–all the functional, utilitarian, geeky features of their products. Sometimes you can find some real fashion gems there. Otherwise, I shop at Gargyle, sample sales, and eBay.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

My husband jokingly called me a “cute nerd,” followed by “foxy old lady” the other night. I can’t argue with that. 😉

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Globetrotter Erdem Centenary Edition luggage.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Of course I love all the designers we carry at Gargyle, but my other favorites at the moment are Whyred, Burberry Prorsum, Erdem, and Marni.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Bianca Jagger

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Refinery29, Fashion Fools, eBay, Last.fm, F**ck You, Penguin, YouTube

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The Roaring Twenties.

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Prince.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Isabelle (Eva Green) in Bertolucci’s The Dreamers

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

1) H&M black tights

2) Classic Keds–I switch back and forth between canvas and leather, but always white

3) Karen Walker sunglasses–they’re always so fun and fresh, they won’t break the bank, and they fit my big head!

4) Leather golf gloves

5) Rachel Comey shoes

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Nothing’s too much if you can afford it and you wear them more than five times.

12. Who is your style soulmate?

Blair Waldorf when she gets to be in her late twenties, early thirties.

13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My parents, Don (my husband), my friends, and Toby (my dog). I’d ask for my mom’s homemade “banh cuon”- Vietnamese rolled rice crepes with ground pork, minced wood ear mushroom, and onions, served with all the accoutrements.

14. Did you go to prom? What did you wear?

I didn’t go to prom.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

“Steppin’ Out” by Joe Jackson.



16. What inspires you?

Music, truth, love, nature and science.