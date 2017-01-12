Class of 2017: The It Girls to Watch This Year

Every year, a new class of It Girls rolls on it, emoji-guns a-blazing. But the old guard (hi, Gigi and Bella Hadid) doesn’t matriculate, exactly—instead, they simply become so famous that it’s no longer necessary to point them out. And this year, there are so many up-and-comers that it was quite honestly hard to choose which to include and which to leave out. Don’t worry, though: We’ve hand-selected the 29 coolest, raddest, most awesomely stylish—and totally unmissable—ladies to watch this year.
Ahead, find our picks for the models, actresses, singers, dancers, and all-around ass-kickers that will define 2017. From more established names like Hailey Baldwin and Lily-Rose Depp (who are poised to get ever more famous this year) to rising stars including Zazie Beetz and Chloe x Halle, click through to discover the best young superstars of 2017.
Yara Shahidi
Known for her role as Zoey on Blackish, the December 2016 Teen Vogue covergirl is making waves all over Hollywood—and just met Michelle Obama last month.
Instagram: @yarashahidi
Hailey Baldwin
Though she hangs with the likes of the Hadid sisters, Baldwin (Stephen Baldwin's daughter, Alec Baldwin's niece) is still establishing herself in the modeling world. Though she still hasn't worked with Mario Testino or Mert & Marcus (and said it "would be awesome" to do so), we have a feeling 2017 will be her year.
Instagram: @haileybaldwin
Kit Keenan
Cynthia Rowley's daughter is quite possibly the coolest kid on Instagram: Hell, her summer internship last year was at Everytown for Gun Safety (where she looked at how open-carry laws affect women on college campuses), and she'd like to go to film school. Keep an eye on this one.
Instagram: @crybabykit
Amandla Stenberg
After her powerful roles as the young Cataleya in Colombiana and Rue in The Hunger Games, Stenberg is going on to slay 2017. For starters, she showed up at the Golden Globes with a shaved head, which is for the film Where Hands Touch. As she Insta-shared, the movie "is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany," and she added that she's facing down 2017 with courage. "I know 2017 looks scary," she wrote. "I truly believe in the power of our words and the way we connect to each other. Sendin love your way."
Instagram: @amandlastenberg
Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon's daughter (and serious lookalike) has come into her power thanks to Instagram. And though an insider told Us Weekly that "Ava desperately wants to be unassuming," her 238,000 followers tell a different story. That said, she was a volunteer counselor at a camp for underserved kids last February and interned at Nasty Gal, so—who knows what's next for this go-getter. One thing is for sure: She's going to stay out of her mother's shadow as much as possible.
Instagram: @avaphillippe
Iris Law
If the last name sounds familar, that's because, yes, this is Jude Law's eldest daughter with Sadie Frost. The fresh-faced model was just named the new face of Burberry Beauty, and at just 16, we imagine we'll be seeing lots more of her this year. Burberry's CEO, Cristopher Bailey, said Law’s “infectious creative energy” and “authentic British attitude” made her an irresistible candidate. Get ready to see lots more of that authentic Brit-itude in the pages of magazines.
Instagram: @irislaw
Devon Windsor
Windsor just walked her fourth Victoria's Secret runway show in a row, so—she's doing OK for herself. But if you haven't heard of her, don't worry: That'll all change this year. (If you want to see all of her best VS moments in one place, she has handily collected them all for you on her website.)
Instagram: @devwindsor
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie tattooed her name upon the masses when she started dating Justin Bieber last year, and though that didn't last, no one's going to forget her name any time soon. From being a serious style muse to stomping the runway for Kanye West to treating Complex to one of their hottest photo shoots ever, Nicole Richie's younger sister is poised for a hefty 2017.
Instagram: @sofiarichie
Maddie Ziegler
Ziegler is probably best known for being Sia's amazing dancer, though she first blazed the scene in the reality show Dance Moms. She'll be pirouetting through 2017 as well—watch out.
Instagram: @maddieziegler
Chloe x Halle
Counting the women of the Obama family as fans and Beyoncé as a backer—and with a record contract with Parkwood Entertainment label for up to six albums—these teenage crooners are set to be everywhere. If you don't already have them on your playlist, what are you waiting for?
Instagram: @chloeandhalle
Georgia Fowler
After trying for five years, Fowler was cast at last in the Victoria's Secret fashion show this past December. If that doesn't shout, "Here I come, 2017," we don't know what does.
Instagram: @georgiafowler
Destry Spielberg
Steven Spielberg's daughter is launching her modeling career as we speak. She signed a contract with DT Model Management in November, so look out for her in editorial and on the runway this year.
Instagram: @destryallyn
Willow Smith
This certainly won't be Smith's first year in the sun. But Smith is one to watch because—though she's known as a style icon and pop star—she's getting serious about being serious. She penned an essay about exploring the dynamics of power in society last month, and she considers herself a scientist. Keep an eye on her to see what the next year brings.
Instagram: @willowsmith
Hailee Steinfeld
The singer and actress was just nominated for her first Golden Globe, and though she didn't win, we expect to see much more of her in 2017.
Instagram: @haileesteinfeld
Zendaya
Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford's doppelgänger daughter landed her first fashion campaign last February with Chrome Hearts, and followed up with her first solo magazine cover a few months later with Pop. We're going to see her everywhere in the coming months.
Instagram: @kaiagerber
Kiernan Shipka
Mad Men's Sally Draper is all grown up now, and with a role as Spider-Woman in Marvel Avengers Academy and Kat in the horror film February, there's no chance she's slowing down this year.
Instagram: @kiernanshipka
Kiersey Clemons
When audiences saw Clemons playing Diggy in Dope, they fell in love. She held their attention in her excellent turns on Transparent and Easy, and she's already been cast as Iris West in the 2018 film The Flash.
Instagram: @kiersey
Lily-Rose Depp
When you're the daughter of Vanessa Paradis (and, yes, Johnny Depp), it's hard not to be super chic. And chic Lily-Rose is, with many high-fashion appearances already under her belt—and her critically acclaimed turn in Planetarium with Natalie Portman last year. Big things.
Instagram: @lilyrose_depp
Lottie Moss
Kate Moss' younger sister had her very first major fashion campaign with Calvin Klein, so—her career is doing just fine. She just landed the cover of Madame Figaro, starting 2017 off with a bang.
Instagram: @lottiemossxo
Zazie Beetz
Doesn't get much cooler than this. Beetz captivated audiences as Vanessa on Atlanta (which just won best comedy at the Golden Globes), then got us even more hooked when she played Noelle on Easy.
Instagram: @zaziebeetz
Millie Bobby Brown
Her role as Eleven on Stranger Things marked her trailblazing introduction as a household name—and ensured that she's going to be everywhere this year.
Instagram: @milliebobby_brown
Nina Agdal
Yes, she has kept Leonardo DiCaprio's attention for over six months, and revealed that he's the big spoon. But her gorgeous swimsuit and lingerie shoots are her calling card, and her latest—a super steamy bubble bath for Sports Illustrated—makes it clear she's here to stay (and slay).
Instagram: @ninaagdal
Clémentine Desseaux
Desseaux just landed a L'Oréal campaign, adding yet another feather to her already festooned cap. Another major feather: That time she was crowned the first plus-size model as the face of a luxury beauty brand, when she headed Christian Louboutin's ads in late 2015.
Instagram: @bonjourclem
Rowan Blanchard
Clara McGregor
Sailor Brinkley Cook
Stella Maxwell
Tina Kunakey Di Vita
If you haven't heard of this Italian model, don't worry: You will.
Instagram: @tinakunakey
