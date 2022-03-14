Who Is the Next Bachelorette? Here’s Who Could Be the New Lead From Clayton’s Season

Scroll To See More Images

As Clayton’s Bachelor season ends, fans have one question on their minds: Who is the next Bachelorette in 2022? Well, there’s more than one contender to be the next Bachelorette, but only one woman can hand out the roses.

The next Bachelorette will be the lead of The Bachelorette season 19 and follow in the footsteps of Michelle Young, Katie Thurston, Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley, who were the season 18, 17 and 16 Bachelorettes respectively. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, there’s a high chance the next Bachelorette will be a contestant from the most recent season of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard. “I have my thoughts on who I think would be phenomenal, I just don’t feel comfortable sharing it,” Clayton said in an interview with E! News about who he wants to be the next Bachelorette. “There’s four people or so that I would not be shocked if they got the call for it. That is for the producers to decide and they have their work cut out for them.” He also added to Us Weekly, “I was blessed to have a phenomenal bunch of women that were there with me along that journey, and I think you could make an argument for a great deal of them. I can’t really, nor would I feel comfortable, though, giving one person my bit of approval. There’s a lot of women that I think would do a phenomenal job.”

So…who is the next Bachelorette in 2022? Read on for which Bachelor alums are contenders to be the next Bachelorette and who from the past is in consideration to hand out roses to 30 men for The Bachelorette season 19.

Who is the next Bachelorette in 2022?

Who is the next Bachelorette in 2022? Reality Steve confirmed in March 2022 that both Susie Evans and Gabby Windey, two contestants from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, are frontrunners to be the next Bachelorette in 2022. A source also told E! News that Susie, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a contender to be the next Bachelorette but producers are also “being very careful and want to see how the audience reacts to certain contestants in the final weeks of Clayton’s season.” WARNING: SPOILERS. Susie was the winner of Clayton’s Bachelor season after Clayton chose her at the Final Rose Ceremony and sent home his runner-ups: Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, and Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado. Before the Final Rose Ceremony, however, Clayton and Susie have a fight during their Fantasy Suite Date after he tells her that he had sex and is in love with both Rachel and Gabby, and she questions how he could be serious about their relationship when he was intimate with someone else. The argument escalates, and Clayton decides to eliminate Susie after she expresses how she doesn’t know if she can stay on the show if he’s in love with other women. According to Reality Steve, Clayton and the producers convince Susie to return to Clayton’s Bachelor season. At the Final Rose Ceremony, Clayton—who eliminated Rachel and Gabby before the finale—told Susie he loved her, but she told him that she didn’t love him back and left. “I don’t think anyone expected it to end the way that it did, including myself, nor did I want it to be that way. There was a lot of things that I just never would’ve thought would’ve happened the way they did. So everyone will be kind of surprised. I wish it could have went any other direction, but it went the direction that it did. Ultimately, I had to react accordingly,” Clayton said of how his Bachelor season ended on the Women Tell All.

According to Reality Steve, Clayton’s relationships with Rachel and Gabby ended once he eliminated them. Reality Steve also reported that Clayton and Susie are not back together and it’s unlikely they’ll reunite as Susie is the frontrunner to be the lead of The Bachelorette season 19, which starts filming in late March 2022. In an interview on “The Almost Famous” podcast in March 2022, Clayton revealed that he suspected Susie was trying to become the next Bachelorette after their fight during their Fantasy Suite Date. “I thought, ‘Why does it seem like she’s not fighting for this? Why does she seem like she can’t even give me a chance?’” he said. “I started having these really dangerous thoughts of being like, ‘What if Susie right now is just trying to get out of this? What if she’s just saying whatever she needs to say to leave me so that she can be the next Bachelorette?’” He continued, “I don’t believe that now. I didn’t believe it the next day, but I believed it in that moment and because of that I allowed my emotions to take over.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Sarah Hamrick, a 23-year-old wealth management advisor from New York City, New York, and another contestant from Clayton’s Bachelor season, revealed that Susie was her favorite to be the next Bachelorette. “I could see Susie doing it,” she said. “I think that she’s deserving of it. I think she would handle it very well. She’s always been very genuine to me and has good intentions, so yeah, I wouldn’t hate to see Susie.” Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and another contestant from Clayton’s season, also campaigned for Susie to be the next Bachelorette. “Susie is really funny too,” she said. Susie was my roommate, like, the entire time. And we would just stay up all night giggling, cracking up laughing, getting delirious.”

Reality Steve also confirmed that Gabbey Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado, and a contestant from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, is another fan favorite to be the next Bachelorette in 2022 and is more likely than Susie. A source also confirmed to E! News in March 2022 that producers are considering Gabby to the next Bachelorette due to the positive fan response to her on social media. According to Reality Steve, Gabby was eliminated in the final three on Clayton’s Bachelor season after he chose Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, over Gabby and his other runner-up, Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. In an interview with Us Weekly, Genevieve Parisi, a 26-year-old bartender from Los Angeles, California, revealed that Gabby was her choice for the next Bachelorette because of her sense of humor. “I would say Susie or Gabby,” she said. “Rachel is amazing too, but honestly, I think Gabby would just bring such a different element to it. She’s so funny. And as you see, as this season goes on, she really has a great heart and she’s an emotional person. And it’s hard to see that because she just jokes all the time. She’s always laughing and just joking with people, but she has a very big heart and I think she deserves love so much and she just would be so entertaining to watch.” Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and another contestant from Clayton’s season, also noted Gabby as strong choice for the next Bachelorette.

Who else could be the next Bachelorette in 2022?

Who else could be the next Bachelorette in 2022? Read on for other women Bachelor Nation has campaigned for to be the next Bachelorette.

Teddi Wright

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

When she was eliminated: 5th Place

Another contender to be the next Bachelorette in 2022 is Teddi Wright, a 24-year-old surgical unit nurse from Highland, California, and a contestant from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Teddi, who received Clayton’s First Impression Rose, was eliminated in the final five before Hometown Dates. “I love that,” Teddi told Us Weekly about Bachelor Nation’s campaign for her to be the next Bachelorette. “I think any opportunity that The Bachelor gives you, you should say yes because I believe in this. I think that you can find your person in this environment, so whatever they give me, I will take.” Teddi added to E! News, “I totally think that this process can work, that’s the main thing, I trust in this process. If it’s the right person and you are open to love i think it can be successful. I think anyone who is offered any kind of role in this environment would be lucky and should at least highly consider. I would consider it, for sure.”

Serene Russell

Original season: The Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard)

When she was eliminated: 4th Place

Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and a contestant from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, is another contender to be the next Bachelorette in 2022. Serene was eliminated in the final four after her Hometown Date with Clayton. “I am still looking for my person,” Serene told E! News about the possibility of becoming the next Bachelorette. “So I think any opportunity to do that…if it feels right and if it feels genuine, than I am definitely open.”

Natasha Parker

Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber)

When she was eliminated: 6th Place

Natasha Parker, a 33-year-old event planner from New York City, New York, and a contestant from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, was a frontrunner to become the next Bachelorette in 2022 after her breakup with Brendan Morais, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Natasha and Brendan were a main storyline on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 after Natasha and other BIP contestants accused Brendan of joining the show for fame and social media followers due to his existing relationship with Pieper James, a contestant from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, who arrived on BIP in week 3. The drama led Brendan (who dated Natasha until Pieper’s arrival) and Pieper to quit Bachelor in Paradise together, as fans and the BIP cast rallied around Natasha and campaigned for her to be the next Bachelorette.

“It is so overwhelming. It is something that I never, ever even thought about. But it’s so nice,” Natasha told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 about the possibility of her becoming the next Bachelorette. “I think that people didn’t see much of my personality on Peter’s season, and they’re seeing a little more of it on this season, just how I am, and how I lead with my heart.” She continued,“Dating’s not easy for me. That’s one of the reasons why I went on a dating show, because it’s not easy for me. If something happened in the future where I was single and I got a call, I would [do it] with bells and whistles.”

Kelley Flanagan

Original season: The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber)

When she was eliminated: 5th Place

Kelley Flanagan, a 30-year-old attorney from North Barrington, Illinois, and a contestant from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, is another contender to be the next Bachelorette in 2022. Kelley, who met Peter before his Bachelor season started filming, was eliminated in 5th place; however, she and Peter reunited after his Bachelor season ended and he broke up with both his finalists: Hannah Ann Sluss, a 25-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Madison Prewett, a 25-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama. Kelley and Peter split after less than a year, which led to a campaign for her to be the next Bachelorette. “I would definitely consider it,” Kelley wrote in a response to a fan in 2021 who asked if she’d be the next Bachelorette.

