News From Abroad: Tennis, Tom Ford, and More

News from Abroad is a new weekly series in which we gather some quick tidbits from every news source in the world (or at least every news source that’s on our Google reader and a few more), so that you can stay in the know about what’s happening on an international level and impress your friends when it comes to knowing fun facts.

There’s major fashion news, sports, and a music festival that we’d definitely like to attend next year. Check out our rundown of what’s going on and be on the look out for more next week!