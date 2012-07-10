News From Abroad: Tennis, Tom Ford, and More

News from Abroad is a new weekly series in which we gather some quick tidbits from every news source in the world (or at least every news source that’s on our Google reader and a few more), so that you can stay in the know about what’s happening on an international level and impress your friends when it comes to knowing fun facts.
There’s major fashion news, sports, and a music festival that we’d definitely like to attend next year. Check out our rundown of what’s going on and be on the look out for more next week!
Barcelona Fashion Week kicks off today and if last year is any indication, then there's going to be some awesome stuff coming down the runway.
Did Valentino go for more than $700 million? Well, according to some reports it did, meanwhile other sources say the brand is still up for grabs.
A little sports with your fashion: Roger Federer is not only cute, but he won his seventh Wimbledon title, his seventh!
It was recently revealed that Brits are the most handbag obsessed people in the world. And, they have pretty good taste.
Hong Kong was named the world's best city to live in, but the top three US cities were Washington DC, Chicago, and New York.
Todd Selby hopped on a train for Louis Vuitton to document his trip from Paris to Shanghai until the brand unveils its first Louis Vuitton Maison store in China.
If you've never heard of the Wireless Festival or you couldn't attend, check out images from this star-studded event that included musical acts like Rihanna, Childish Gambino, Metric and more.
Chumbawamba is no longer together. The group that brought you the infectious hit "Tubthumping" called it quits, so now every time you hear that song it's going to be a bittersweet moment.
