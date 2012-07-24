The New Saint Laurent Paris Logo, Revealed!

Sayonara YSL, hello Saint Laurent Paris. Newly-established creative director Hedi Slimane has caused quite the commotion in his short time at the esteemed label, having announced early in his tenure that he planned to change the brand’s name itself from Yves Saint Laurent to Saint Laurent Paris.

The change itself has garnered a massive reaction on the Web, and the name change news was quickly followed by reports that Slimane would be overhauling some of the label’s signature items like handbags.

Now, the wheels of change are officially in motion as the brand has released an image of the new logo on its Facebook page. Disposing of the traditional script, the label is well, very ‘Hedi.’ Sticking to his minimalistic aesthetic, we can already see this line is in for a major overhaul.

Thus far, the commenters on the brand’s Facebook wall don’t seem particularly thrilled with the change, but time will tell. What do you think about the change? Tell us in the comments below!