New York’s Favorite Man About Town Has a Birthday!

For the second year in a row, The Supper Club hosted perennial it boy Euan Rellie‘s birthday bash.

A banker with an edge, Mr. Rellie is a favorite with Manhattan hostesses for his dashing good looks, witty banter, and of course, his beautiful wife, Lucy Sykes. The British power duo put together a glam and eclectic group of New York’s most fashionable for a drinks and a sit down dinner at RDV, the boudoir like space below Bagatelle.

The youngest of the group, I immediately headed to the bar for much need VeeV cocktails, chatting up not so desperate housewife Kelly Killoren Bensimon, along the way. The newest member of the hit Bravo show, I asked her what prompted the decision to join the cast of a reality show. I mean, no offense to the other ladies, but girls already got it going on! “It kind of just happened…I was originally supposed to have my own show, and then they asked if I would do this one,” she said. “I wasn’t good friends with any of the other girls before.” Maybe more exciting is her new eponymous line of high-end jewelry, to debut sometime soon at Berdgorf’s. Supper Club founder Tamsin Lonsdale was also talking new directions with the exciting opening of her refined dining club in LA. “Expect amazing ambassadors and lots of events with Angeleno Magazine!”

Dinner was a cozy affair, with guests sitting knee to knee at one long table—which actually made getting to know your eating partners that much easier. I caught up with art world fixture Blair Clark, gossiped with stylist Tracy Taylor, and dished design with interior queen Milly de Cabrol. Other guests included Theory owner Andrew Rosen, Boykin and Celerie Kemble, sugar baron Pepe Fanjul, and Rag&Bone founder David Neville with his gorgeous and pregnant wife, makeup artist extraordinaire Gucci Westman.

After a delicious Steak Frites, a couple of us continued the party at Hudson Bar and Book’s over some powerful iced cosmos. The birthday boy, never one to quit, finally called it a night only because he had a flight to Asia in, like, two hours!

Euan Rellie and Tamson Lonsdale

Birthday Boy

Hudson Bar and Books

Lucy Sykes and Euan Rellie

Kelly Killoren Bensimon