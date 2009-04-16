You can always bet on the New Yorkers for Children galas for very fashionable moments. Last night’s 6th Annual New Yorkers for Children Spring Gala, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in NY, certainly brought the usual bevies of VIPS and celebrities. Thought it can’t be denied that the belle of the ball was Diane Kruger, and not only because she had Joshua Jackson on her arm. Kruger wore a silk chiffon lilac Marchesa dress that made her look like spring personified. She apparently picked out the dress herself straight from the runway.

Of course, in this crowd there can’t be just one stand out fashionista. While Emmy Rossum channeled a Jane Austen character in her icy blue ruffled Dior gown, Olivia Palermo gave Nicole Richie a run for her money as the reigning boho chic queen in a Zac Posen maxi dress and very straight, very long hair. Joy Bryant was her usual glowing self, wearing a floaty floral dress, also Zac Posen, and amazing rose gold heels. Always one to bring hipster chic to the Park Avenue set, Leigh Lezark also wore a little black dress with fringed sleeves, and Poppy Delevigne looked straight out of the 20’s in a flapper-esque Alberta Ferretti cocktail dress.

It’s enough to give a girl fashion whiplash…

Emmy Rossum

Olivia Palermo

Joy Bryant

Leigh Lezark

Poppy Delevigne