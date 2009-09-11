New York Fashion Week’s Music

It is no surprise that music is a huge inspiration for fashion. Designers and brand houses take the time to carefully select songs (or even live bands) to set or reflect the tone of their collection during the shows at Fashion Week. Here’s a playlist of some fashion show music from Wednesday and Thursday’s fashion week shows and Fashion’s Night Out events! I mean, even if you can’t afford the ready-to-wear, you can afford the 99 cent Amazon download… Or the illegal free downloads which I do not condone. Kidding! But seriously, that’s not cool. * Winks *

1. Cuckoo Cuckoo by Animal Collective (at Chadwick Bell)

2. Stained Glass Swan by Atlas Sound (at Ports 1961)

3. Dance Dance Dance (Grandtheft Remix) by Lykee Li (at Elie Tahari)

4. Blind by Hercules & Love Affair (at John Patrick Organic)

5. Paris (Aeroplane featuring Au Revoir Simone Remix) by Friendly Fires (at Prabal Gurung)

6. Bodies by Savoir Adore (at Rockefeller Center’s Fashion’s Night Out)

7. Moonage Daydream (Extended Dance Mix) by David Bowie (at Spurr)

8. Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl by Broken Social Scene (at Rachel Antonoff)

9. Melody by Kate Earl (at Eryn Brinie’s Fashion’s Night Out)

10. A Thing for Me by Metronomy (at Haleh Nematzadeh)

11. Cardiac Craft by 40s (at Nary Manivong)