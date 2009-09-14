New York Fashion Week’s Music: The Weekend Edition

Here’s a playlist of our favorite songs played during this weekend’s shows at Fashion Week:

1. Death Goes to the Disco by Pulp (heard at Alisha Trimble)

2. Barcelona by Plastiscines (who performed live at Alice + Olivia)

3. Burning Airlines Give you So Much More by Brian Eno (heard at Band of Outsiders)

4. Deadbeat Summer by Neon Summer (heard at Jeremy Laing).*

5. Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa covered by Hot Chip & Peter Gabriel (heard at Monique L’Hullier)

6. Breaking Into Cars by The Raveonettes (heard at Erin Fetherston)

7. All You Need Is Me by Morrissey (heard at Rebecca Taylor)

8. Paris is Burning (Cut Copy Remix) by Ladyhawke (heard at Twinkle by Wenlan)

9. Dimestore Diamond by Gossip (heard at Nicole Miller, DJed by MR Wilson)

10. Somone Real (To Love) by Class Actress (heard at Yigal Azrouel)**

* Originally I wanted to include all of Jeremy Laing‘s playlist because it was curated by Grizzly Bear lead singer Ed Droste. Copying the whole list would have 1. Made my job very easy. And 2. Defeated the purpose of this Fashion Week Playlist. Here it is below:

Spectrum Of Vapor by Lansing-Dreiden

Feel It All Around by Washed Out

Corporeal by Broadcast

Tunnelvision by Here We Go Magic

Hands in the Dark by Chromatics

Little Bit by Drake and Lykee Li

Golden Phone by Micachu and the Shapes

Another Likely Story (Neon Indian Remix) by Au Revoir Simone

Shortly Swing My Way by KP and Envyi

Deadbeat Summer by Neon Indian

It’s Over, It’s Nothing by The Russian Futurists

Don’t Mess With My Man by Nivea

Is It Any Wonder by The Shortwave Set

Kyoto Gardens by Vega

I Was a Landscape in Your Dream (Grizzly Bear Remix) by Of Montreal

My Boo by Ghost Town DJ’s

So Fine by Telepathe

Blessa by Toro Y Moi

** The playlist for Yigal Azrouel was compiled by Jorge Elbrecht of Violens; the complete playlist was:

Lisztomania by Phoenix

Someone Real (To Love) by Class Actress

Sold to the Highest Bidder by The Electric Prunes

Potion Approaching by The Arctic Monkeys

Bienvenue by Class Actress

1901 by Phoenix