New York Fashion Week S/S 2012: Sounds From The Front Row 4

Today is Fashion’s Night Out, which marks the official kick-off of New York’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Some of us are gearing up for days of tripping around Lincoln Center, others of us are excited to read and watch the recap right here on StyleCaster. Either way, the fashion community is buzzing with energy. What better way to commemorate the fabulous, innovative and creative styles of NYFW than with your favorite tracks, compiled and mixed byDJ Mick Boogie?

StyleCaster is once again bringing you an exclusive and free playlist for you, our wonderful stylistas. From cult classics like Michael Jackson to indie pop sensation Foster The People, DJ Mick Boogie and StyleCaster have every sound you could need to make the most out of Fashion Week. Click here to download the eclectic album and peek below for the full list of tracks.

Happy listening!

Hey Bloggersyou can share Sounds From The Front Row IV with your fans by linking back to the download!