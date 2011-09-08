New York Fashion Week S/S 2012: Sounds From The Front Row 4

Today is Fashion’s Night Out, which marks the official kick-off of New York’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Some of us are gearing up for days of tripping around Lincoln Center, others of us are excited to read and watch the recap right here on StyleCaster. Either way, the fashion community is buzzing with energy. What better way to commemorate the fabulous, innovative and creative styles of NYFW than with your favorite tracks, compiled and mixed byDJ Mick Boogie?
StyleCaster is once again bringing you an exclusive and free playlist for you, our wonderful stylistas. From cult classics like Michael Jackson to indie pop sensation Foster The People, DJ Mick Boogie and StyleCaster have every sound you could need to make the most out of Fashion Week. Click here to download the eclectic album and peek below for the full list of tracks.
Happy listening!
Hey Bloggersyou can share Sounds From The Front Row IV with your fans by linking back to the download!
1) OnCue: SFTFR Intro (produced by mikeKUZ)
2) The Naked and Famous: Young Blood
3) Holy Ghost f/ Michael McDonald: Some Children
4) Little Dragon: Nightlight (Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix)
5) Mark Ronson: Somebody To Love Me (Rhythm Plate 1987 Mix)
6) Flight Facilities f/ Giselle: Crave You
7) Hercules And Love Affair: Painted Eyes
8) Cut Copy: Take Me Over (Mylo Remix)
9) Chromeo: When The Night Falls (Hercules And Love Affair Remix)
10)Metronomy: The Bay (Erol Alkan Edit)
11) Ethel Beatty: I Know You Care (U-Tern Edit)
12) Human League: Never Let Me Go (Aeroplane Remix)
13) Toro Y Moi: New Beat (Fare Soldi Remix)
14)The Hours: See The Light (Calvin Harris Remix)
15) Tyson: Out Of My Mind (The Swiss Dance Mix)
16) Lo-Fi-Fnk: Want U
17) Yelle: Que Veux Tu (Madeon Remix)
18) Don Diablo f/ Dragonette: Animale (Oliver Remix)
19) Michael Jackson: Rock With You (Thoko Remix)
20) Foster The People: Broken Jaw
21) The Rapture: How Deep Is Your Love?
22) Grace Jones: Williams Blood (Aeroplane Remix)
23) Theophilus London I Stand Alone (Gigamesh Sunlight Remix)
24) SBTRKT f/ Drake: Wildfire Remix
25) Silver Medallion: All I Ask (Lazy Ants Remix)
26 Marvin Gaye: What’s Going On (Nit Grit Remix)