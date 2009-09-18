New York Fashion Week Music Playlist: 10 Great Songs

While New York Fashion week has come to an end, London, Milan and Paris fashion week are gearing up. Here’s a playlist of my favorite songs from The Tents. It’s perfect for reminiscing about Fashion Week– either on the subway or your six hour flight to Europe.

1. “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys (Haute Hippie, DJ was Aaron Johnson AKA Love Letters)

2. “Sold to the Highest Bidder” by The Electric Prunes (Yigal Azrouel, playlist created by Jorge Elbrecht of Violens)

3. “Mathematics” by Little Boots (DKNY)

4. “So Human” by Lady Sovereign (ADAM)

5. “1901” by Phoenix (Vicente Villarin, playlist by Joanne Cordero Reyes)

6. “Hey You” by Pony Pony Run Run (Julie Haus)

7. “Pretty Green” by Mark Ronson featuring Santigold (Zac Posen, playlist by Mark Ronson)

8. “Nothing to Worry About” by Peter Bjorn and John (Erin Fetherston)

9. “Half Mast” by Empire of the Sun (Michael Angel, playlist directed by Edward Bottger)

10. “Be the One” by Jack Peñate (Badgley Mischka)

If what you loved and heard wasn’t on the list, there’s a 80% chance that it’s one of the following the most often played bands during the shows were:

Passion Pit

Phoenix

Depeche Mode

Santigold

Yeah Yeah Yeahs