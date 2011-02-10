New York Fashion Week: A Man’s View

I stopped dapper stylist Seth Howard, who styles celebs and does work for mags including Nylon, L’Officiel and Clients among others, at the Kim Crawford Wine Bar at Lincoln Center today to get to the heart of New York style, Fashion Week and what he’s feeling right now.

Who are you looking forward to seeing this season?

Well, I just saw Duckie Brown which was amazing. I always love their men’s show. I’m actually hoping to make it to Victor de Souza, who is a friend of mine. I’ve heard that the Elise Overland show is going to be amazing. It’s supposed to be on an ice rink at the Standard. So I’m looking forward to that too.

Amazing, I just interviewed her. So do you like going to a mix of men’s and women’s shows?

I like the men’s shows just because I do menswear mostly and obviously I’m kind of imagining what I am going to buy next season, so it’s different in that respect.

Is the vibe different?

Yes, it’s more relaxed for men’s. Women’s is kind of like that dog-eat-dog fashion idea. But also too, there’s a certain sense of glam and luxury for women’s that you don’t get all the time with men’s. Men’s is much more, in New York especially, it’s

much more wearable street fashion.

What would you say is the feel in fashion right now?

I feel like we are still doing this kind of play on proportions. Like slimmer fitting pants with these oversized coats. It’s becoming a little more of streamlined and refined. And not quite so East Village grunge as it was for a few seasons.

Any predictions for fall trends?

I hope that men’s continues to go back to getting dressed up and a lot of three piece suits and double breasted blazers, encouraging men to continue to pay more attention to what they are wearing. I feel like they have been kind of slacking for a couple decades.

Are there any women you think have really impeccable style right now?

Well, I think Gwyneth Paltrow always looks amazing. She’s super elegant, always classy.

Kate Winslet is another girl that I love to see what she’s wearing.

And Emma Stone, actually, she’s kind of new on the scene but she always looks great.