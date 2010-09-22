StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week Illustrated – Our 6 Fave Looks Get Sketched!

We wouldn’t dedicate our days to honoring fashion if we didn’t happen to think it was an art form. Yes, it’s a multi-billion dollar business, but at its core are the people who put craft, perseverance and very pretty clothes above all else.

In honor of those delicate hands, we’ve chosen our six favorite looks from New York Fashion Week because who can choose just five? From the pristine suiting at Calvin Klein, the ethereal couture-like creations at Marchesa and effortless day wear at Phillip Lim, to Marc Jacobs’ sultry look back at the ’70s, Rodarte’s gilded creations and Proenza Schouler‘s new wardrobe for the cool kids our illustrator, Jane Leung, brought the looks back to the core of their artistry in the beautifully drawn images below. Jouir!Kerry Pieri

101536 1285182722 New York Fashion Week Illustrated Our 6 Fave Looks Get Sketched!101537 1285182729 New York Fashion Week Illustrated Our 6 Fave Looks Get Sketched!101538 1285182740 New York Fashion Week Illustrated Our 6 Fave Looks Get Sketched!101539 1285182745 New York Fashion Week Illustrated Our 6 Fave Looks Get Sketched!101540 1285182752 New York Fashion Week Illustrated Our 6 Fave Looks Get Sketched!

101568 1285188330 New York Fashion Week Illustrated Our 6 Fave Looks Get Sketched!
All Illustrations by Jane Leung, StyleCaster

