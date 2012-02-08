New York Fashion Week F/W 2012: Sounds From The Front Row 5

Well folks, it’s here. Day one of New York’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week is well underway and Lincoln Center is buzzing with the excited hum of well-heeled fashionistas. We here at StyleCaster will be working tirelessly to bring you the most noteworthy news and collections from this crazy, fabulous week, but as always, we want to commemorate the creativity of fashion week with one of DJ Mick Boogie’s fabulous Sounds From The Front Row playlists.

In the 5th version of this compilation, Mick Boogie is bringing you the very best tracks he has to offer. From Drake to Theophilus London, we’ve got everything you need to make the most of this fashion week, whether you’re clacking your way through the tents or observing it all from the comfort of your own home.

Click here to download the free album and check out the full list of tracks below!

Hey Bloggersyou can share Sounds From The Front Row V with your fans by linking back to the download!

1.OnCue: SFTFR5 Intro (produced by Mike Kuzo)

2. Depeche Mode: Enjoy The Silence (RAC Remix)

3. Miike Snow: Paddling Out

4. Little Dragon: Ritual Union (Brooklyn Penguins Remix)

5. Flight Facilities: Foreign Language

6.SBTRKT: Pharaohs

7. Sneaky Sound System: Big (Oliver Remix)

8. Silver Medallion: Kiss Girls

9. Le Castle Vania: The Light

10. Classixx: Into The Valley

11. Friendly Fires: Hurting (Benoit Sergio Remix)

12. Lana Del Rey: Video Games (Lockah Remix)

13. Gil Scott Heron and Jamie XX: I’ll Take Care Of You

14. The Knocks: Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

15. Foster The People: Houdini (RAC Mix)

16. Gorillaz: Empire Ants (Miami Horror Remix)

17. Fitz and the Tantrums: MoneyGrabber (Monto Remix)

18. Walter Sobcek: Miami (Pharao Black Magic Remix)

19. Simon & Garfunkel: Sounds Of Science (Trinity FM Remix)

20. Niki & The Dove: Gentle Roar (Mylo Remix)

21. Theophilus London: Why Even Try (Diamond Rings Remix)

22. Yasmin ft. Ms. Dynamite: Light Up The World

23. M.I.A.: Bad Girls

24. Outkast: Bombs Over Baghdad (Styles & Complete Remix)

25. Drake ft. Jai Paul: Dreams Money Can Buy