New York Fashion Week F/W 2011: Sounds From The Front Row 3

It’s that time of the year again fashion’s holy week is once again upon us, and for all intents and purposes, things are about to get crazy (in a chaotically good way, of course). Well, what better way to stay sane through the insanity that is New York Fashion Week than with some sick beats to rock out to?

Enter DJ Mick Boogie! StyleCaster’s favorite music man has done it again, bringing you Sounds From The Front Row III. So, whether you’ll actually be partaking in the week’s festivities, or just need some fresh music for your iPod, we’ve got a great playlist for you. With songs from some of your favorite artists like The XX, Kanye West and Lykke Li, this remix album has got it all. See the full track list below and click here to download the entire album. Oh, did I mention it was free yeah, that’s what I thought. Happy fashion week!

1) Sounds From The Front Row Intro: Silver Medallion & 6th Sense

2) kstrls: Ruins

3) Two Door Cinema Club: Something Good (Twelves Remix)

4) Lykke Li: I Follow Rivers (Dave Sitek Remix)

5) Maximum Balloon: Groove Me (Alex Metric Remix)

6) The Glass: Four Four Letter (Black Van Remix)

7) The Knocks: Dancin With The DJ

8) The Juan MacLean: Happy House (VHS OR BETA Remix)

9) Hot Chip: I Feel Better

10) Amtrac: Feel Good

11) Chromeo f/ La Roux: Hot Mess

12) Foster The People: Pumped Up Kicks

13) Lo-Fi-Fnk: Sleepless (The Letter G Remix)

14) Ting Tings: Hands (Low Sunday Remix)

15) Duck Sauce: Barbra Streisand (Fare Soldi Remix)

16) Peter, Bjorn & John: Second Chance

17) Aeroplane: Without Lies (Breakbot Remix)

18) Yacht: Psychic City (Classixxx Remix)

19) The Long Blondes: Nostalgia (Glass Candy Remix)

20) The xx: VCR (Matthew Dear Remix

21) Kanye West, Jay-Z & La Roux: Thats My B*tch

22) LCD Soundsystem f/ Kid Cudi: Dance Yourself Clean

23) Outasight: Losing My Mind