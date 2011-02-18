New York Fashion Week Fall 2011 Superlatives!

With everyone delirious in disbelief that it’s still not the weekend, we’re taking a minute to look back on the most notable of New York Fall 2011 Fashion Week. What we lacked in bold named celebs we made up for in truly beautiful clothes.
Wang opened a store, Kanye made it rain, Calvin brought out the pretty girls and Michael Kors turned 30. Click through for the week’s superlatives! See you in London.
Most Notable Landmark:
Michael Kors celebrates his 30th anniversary with sick furs, drapey dresses, an amazing retro invite and Bette Midler in the front row.
Biggest Opening:
Alexander Wang's SoHo boutique. Fashion hasn't been this psyched about a store since Isabel Marant decided to finally roll stateside. Bonus: there's a fur hammock. Plus, Lauren Hill performed.
Celebrity Studded Front Row:
Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Bosworth came out for the cool minimal show.
Most Athletic:
Johnny Weir skating in Black Swan makeup at the Standard Hotel rink for Elise Overland's Fall 2011 show frigid, yet fierce.
Most Lucrative Party:
V Man to celebrate Kanye West at the Mondrian SoHo literally had money fall from the ceiling.
Most Ubiquitous Celeb Sighting:
The new Gossip Girl, Tika Sumpter was seeing and getting seen front row.
Most Wanted By Journalists:
Emmanuelle Alt. Everyone was hoping to get some insane quote from the new EIC, but she played it cool, talked fashion and is now en route to Londontown.
America's Actual Top Models:
Arizona Muse, Daphne Groeneveld, Karlie Kloss who opened and closed the most for serious names like Carolina Herrera, Altuzarra and Oscar de la Renta (respectively). Top. of. their. game.
Hottest Ticket:
Proenza Schouler. All the cool kids hang out there.
Runner up: Rodarte
Most Creative Beauty:
Thakoon - pink eyes and those little ethnic hat pieces were sewn into the model's hair.