New York Fashion Week Fall 2011 Superlatives!

With everyone delirious in disbelief that it’s still not the weekend, we’re taking a minute to look back on the most notable of New York Fall 2011 Fashion Week. What we lacked in bold named celebs we made up for in truly beautiful clothes.

Wang opened a store, Kanye made it rain, Calvin brought out the pretty girls and Michael Kors turned 30. Click through for the week’s superlatives! See you in London.