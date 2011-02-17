New York Fashion Week Diary Day 7: Features Director Style

After spending the night before at the V Man party, getting up at 7AM for Yigal was not easy, but worth it! I first stopped by the handsome and talented Yigal Azrouel's backstage, where he told me what his though process was for the season: " because I've been doing menswear the past few seasons, that influenced me. It's about taking the idea of the structure and making it a bit more dressy, like putting elements of a tuxedo shirt and making a dress out of it  it's a lot of structured pieces, layers. It's also about the process and working with models and I build from there and get the emotion from her." Sounds lovely, and I can't wait to see it.