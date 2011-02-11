StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week Cocktails: Get Your Drink On

New York Fashion Week is almost equal parts clothes and parties. So beyond making sure your new PS11 is packed, you have to get your dancing shoes on. What goes better with dancing than cocktails?

Belvedere sponsored some of the hottest parties of the week from Patricia Field’s Valentine’s fte to Frank Tell’s after party and Mandy Coon’s celebratory gathering. Get some of the cocktail recipes for yourself, some were themed, because we love themes, but feel free to put your own boozy stamp on them.

Gimlet - Served at Frank Tell

Martini:
50ml Vodka
25ml Lime Juice
15ml Simple Syrup

Shake and serve up.

Smark Drink - Served at Jeremy Scott

Highball:
2oz Vodka
3oz Cranberry Juice
3oz Grapefruit Juice
Lime

Fill a highball glass full of cubed ice and add ingredients. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Patricia's Love Potion - Served at Patricia Field's Valentine's Day Ball

Highball:
2oz Citrus or regular Vodka
3oz Cranberry Juice
3oz Apple JuiceLime

Fill a highball glass full ofcubed ice and add ingredients. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Pink Friday - Served at Patricia Field's Valentine's Day Ball

Highball:
1.5oz Belvedere Pink Grapefruit
4oz pink grapefruit juice
Grapefruit

Pour into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Liquid Sky - Served at Jeremy Scott

Martini:
50ml Vodka
15ml Cointreau
15ml Lime Juice
20ml White Cranberry Juice

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

